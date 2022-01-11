ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Home ownership in Columbus is within reach with townhouses like these

 5 days ago

(COLUMBUS, OH) If you’re on the market for a home in Columbus, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

5308 Estuary Lane, Dublin, 43016

3 Beds 3 Baths | $456,266 | Townhouse | 2,385 Square Feet | Built in None

The Valencia is a 2-story home that offers nearly 2,400 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and 2 baths.. If you are in need of more space, the Valencia has the space and option to create a fourth bedroom and third full bath. This is the perfect home for a family, with plenty of space to grow into and customization options that allow you to make it a perfect fit for your family and lifestyle.

5236 Estuary Lane, Dublin, 43016

3 Beds 3 Baths | $455,500 | Townhouse | 2,385 Square Feet | Built in None

The Valencia is a 2-story home that offers nearly 2,400 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and 2 baths.. If you are in need of more space, the Valencia has the space and option to create a fourth bedroom and third full bath. This is the perfect home for a family, with plenty of space to grow into and customization options that allow you to make it a perfect fit for your family and lifestyle.

5232 Estuary Lane Dublin, Dublin, 43016

3 Beds 3 Baths | $445,000 | Townhouse | 2,385 Square Feet | Built in None

The Valencia is a 2-story home that offers nearly 2,400 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and 2 baths.. If you are in need of more space, the Valencia has the space and option to create a fourth bedroom and third full bath. This is the perfect home for a family, with plenty of space to grow into and customization options that allow you to make it a perfect fit for your family and lifestyle.

Rayman1969
5d ago

450k, within reach🤣🤣🤣. They have a different definition of "within reach"! I make over 100k and wouldn't pay this much for a townhouse! This is not within reach for most people!

