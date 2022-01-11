ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Check out these Cincinnati homes on the market

Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 5 days ago

(Cincinnati, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cincinnati will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359UNG_0dih8yiI00

3142 Riggs Road, Erlanger, 41018

3 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 986 Square Feet | Built in None

2-3 bedroom all brick ranch, completely remodeled. New gutters and soffit, new front concrete porch and walkway, new landscaping, fresh paint inside and out, reconditioned hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, sink, faucet and flooring, new appliances. Finished basement. Updated family room with new flooring and fresh paint. Remodeled bath . HVAC serviced. Poured foundation. Fence yard !! Room sizes approx.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JE0tD_0dih8yiI00

5609 Fox Ridge Court, Green Twp, 45247

4 Beds 6 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,251 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Custom Ameritek built home! 4 BD, 6 BA, 4 car garage, on secluded wooded lot in cul-de-sac sitting on over half an acre. Home includes 2 Master bedrooms, two 1st floor suites, finished lower level w/ wet bar, theater room, bonus rm & walkout. Kitchen includes all SS appliances, breakfast rm that walks out to screened in trex deck w/ private view. This home is perfect for entertaining, gives over 5,000 sq ft of finished space & is ready for your own personal touch!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBWBM_0dih8yiI00

6142 Hedge Avenue, Cincinnati, 45213

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,879 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Amazing Opportunity! This unique modern 3 bedroom home with indoor pool and rooftop balcony provides a great setup to create a home someone will truly love. Needs some TLC! Being sold AS Is-Where is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GK1P_0dih8yiI00

2634 Ontario Street, Colerain Twp, 45231

3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Brick Ranch on slab w/ driveway & covered carport. Completely Updated & Open. Kitchen, Bathroom, closets All recently updated & well maintained. Kitchen W/ Ceramic Tile, All black matching appliances. Gas Cooktop. Newer Carpet, Freshly painted inside & Out. Newer storm doors, LED motion sensor lights at exterior. Newer Attic insulation, New Water Heater 2018. Fenced backyard & shed. Seller reviewing offers at 7pm Sunday 12/5. Seller has right to accept offer at anytime.

