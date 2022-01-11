These condos are for sale in Milwaukee

(MILWAUKEE, WI) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Milwaukee condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Milwaukee condos have been selected from our classified listings:

3103 E Hampshire Ave, Milwaukee, 53211 2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Condominium | 1,583 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Find your Extraordinary! Nestled at the corner of Lake Drive and E Hampshire Ct is your next move to upscale condo living. Near historic and quaint Downer Ave and within a stone's throw of Lake Park, you'll live as much indoors as out around your neighborhood. Behind your charming red front door, you'll enter to see glowing south-eastern exposure throughout, keeping your space warm and inviting. Space, design and modern lines make it feel like you're in a magazine. Picture yourself in this open concept condo with new paint, luxury plank vinyl flooring, hwf in bedrooms & hallway, and updated kitchen! Not to mention the exterior improvements of a new roof and driveway. This location is EVERYTHING. If you enjoy outdoor exercise, biking, walking and sight-seeing this is your key to the city.

5205 S 13Th St, Milwaukee, 53221 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Condominium | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Highly desirable corner unit with only one adjoining neighbor in very popular Willow Creek Condos. This home is sure to impress The kitchen has updated light fixtures, stove and cabinet space-perfect for any chef! A large living area has fresh paint & flooring. Large master bedroom with ample closet storage, vaulted ceilings. Great natural lighting with new windows upstairs. Both bathrooms have been updated with new vanities and re-tiled shower, lighting fixtures and more! The lower level has a finished rec room to maximize all space & enjoyment! Solid wood doors throughout and newly replaced sliding glass door in the living area. Two car spaces, nice front patio and green space. See this one while it is still available!

4436 W Dean Rd, Brown Deer, 53223 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Condominium | 1,887 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Rare opportunity to own an affordable, updated ranch in desirable Brown Deer! This spacious 2/1.5 ''twindominium'' sits on a quiet street close to employers, schools, HOA maintained walking paths, amenities, shopping, restaurants and everything Brown Deer has to offer! With a ton of updates throughout, lots of storage, partially finished basement and jacuzzi tub, this home impresses all who step inside. Large 2.5 car garage, newer HWH, furnace & AC, sump pump, dishwasher and fixtures. Grassy backyard with patio - perfect for pets and entertaining friends & family! Schedule a showing now, and don't miss out on the opportunity to own this prize!

1919 N Summit Ave, Milwaukee, 53202 2 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Condominium | 1,321 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Welcome home to your sunny condo with gorgeous lake view. This completely renovated 2 bedroom condo with upscale finishes is ready to move in. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, pocket doors throughout and balcony ready to entertain. Enormous Master suite with sitting area, own bath, walk in closets. Condo offers rooftop Solarium with stunning views that can be rented out. Just down the hill you have access to bike trail, tennis courts, and a Collectivo with outdoor seating.

