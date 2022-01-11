Take a look at these homes on the Jacksonville market now

(Jacksonville, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jacksonville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

13609 Brookwater Dr, Jacksonville, 32256 3 Beds 3 Baths | $434,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This beautiful two story home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with stone veneer accents and professional landscaping for maximum curb appeal. Enter an open floor plan with abundant natural light, a spacious great room with 9ft ceilings, and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the first floor. The enhanced kitchen features flat top breakfast bar, Woodmont(r) Dakota 42'' upper cabinets with crown molding in gray, quartz countertops, Sterling by Kohler(r) stainless steel undermount, single basin sink, and stainless steel Whirlpool(r)

4224 Reservoir Ln S, Jacksonville, 32223 3 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,139 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This beautiful home is located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Clearwater Creek. The very spacious interior provides for a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings! The backyard has enough room for outdoor activities and a personal garden. The amazing view of the floor-to-ceiling window in the tiled kitchen area provides abundant natural lighting, and will surely impress friends and family alike! Floor layout includes three bedrooms, one converted into a study room, and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The master bathroom is beautifully designed, and includes two separate vanity sinks! Also featured are Brazilian Walnut flooring in the living room, dining room and hallway, a walk-in closet, separate laundry room, and a 2-car garage. New AC unit is only 2 years old. Come see it today!

10435 Midtown Pkwy, Jacksonville, 32246 1 Bed 1 Bath | $194,999 | Condominium | 866 Square Feet | Built in 2006

The largest 1 bed 1 bath overlooks lake view from second floor balcony. Great location. Inside St. Johns town center. walking distance to all restaurants, Publix, target... You do not need to have a car to live there. Concret building. Granite counter top. stainless steel appliance. The complex has total 3 elevators. Trash chute for your convince. Community swimming pool, clubhouse.Gated community with onsite management (mon- sat).

2220 Holcroft Dr, Jacksonville, 32208 4 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,245 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Welcome home to this newly renovated, move-in ready home. Enjoy cooking in the beautifully remodeled kitchen with new SS appliances, backsplash, cabinets and countertops. New flooring throughout with carpet or tile. Bathroom has new vanity, tub, faucets, and lighting. The house has been newly painted inside and out, new interior doors, new electrical panel, HVAC system and ceiling fans. Utility room has new water heater and tiled flooring. The very large backyard is fenced and has 2 driveways for extra parking. Seller is offering a home warranty to the new buyer. Home being sold 'AS IS', seller will make no repairs.

