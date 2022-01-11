Check out these homes for sale in San Antonio now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

 5 days ago

(San Antonio, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in San Antonio. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

7126 Azure Waters, Converse, 78109

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New traditional open concept floor plan.The Hudson floor plan offered by Rausch Coleman includes; 3 bedrooms, flex space, 2 baths, Frigidaire Appliances 25 year Asphalt shingles, landscaping package and more! Pool & Play Ground are part of the community amenities.

4918 E Beverly Mae Dr, San Antonio, 78229

5 Beds 3 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,120 Square Feet | Built in 1968

When you walk into this 5 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom beautiful home you are washed in revitalizing natural light as you step into an exquisite, open floor plan with brand new, waterproof & scratch-proof vinyl plank flooring that is still under warranty. The spacious kitchen features all stainless steel, name brand appliances such as a Maytag stainless steel dishwasher and LG Convection oven with air fryer. Newly refinished bathrooms feature Glacier Bay Brushed nickel faucets, Quartz countertops, energy saver toilets and scratch resistant and waterproof vinyl plank flooring & brand-new garage doors. This roomy five bedroom home with bonus room boasts R-30 Owens Corning insulation with double reflective insulation in the fully converted attic, which will keep you cool in the hot summer months of Texas. The laundry & mud room boasts full size washer and dryer connections and a finished garage for entertaining or car storage needs. As you walk Outside, enjoy a sprinkler system for hassle free watering of your greenery year round. and ample extra storage space in the outdoor storage shed. Take a walk to the medical center district with plenty of restaurants, shopping and entertainment. This gorgeous and spacious home is in walking distance to the medical center, University of Texas school of dentistry & University of Texas school of nursing. Enjoy all of the conveniences of being in the bustling medical center district while also being able to ..... Come home and feel as if you drove out to countryside with large & mature Oak Trees that are hundreds of years old, deer grazing throughout the neighborhood and even frequently relaxing in the front and back yard.

6042 Wood Bayou, San Antonio, 78249

3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Awesome 2 story home in a gated subdivision and great location!! Open and airy floor plan- living room has vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Kitchen opens to living room and has breakfast nook. Over sized back yard has large deck perfect for entertaining with mature trees and privacy fence. Home features separate dining room and game room. Master Bedroom is downstairs, master bath has dual vanities, walk in closet and separate garden tub and shower. New roof installed last month. Community park, playground and sports court are walking distance right around the corner!!

5518 Indian Desert St, San Antonio, 78242

2 Beds 1 Bath | $138,000 | Single Family Residence | 921 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Ready for quick move in! A must see! Two bedroom, one bath with Study/office. New paint, and updates. Great starter home! Must see!

