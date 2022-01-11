Check out these homes on the Tucson market now

(Tucson, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tucson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4518 N Avenida Ronca, Tucson, 85750 2 Beds 2 Baths | $547,900 | Townhouse | 1,705 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Meticulously Well Cared For Home Perfectly Situated On A Private Premium Lot bordering Common Area In Beautiful, Scenic FAIRFIELD SUNRISE EAST. Bright And Airy, Natural Light Pours In From Almost Every Window And Three Sliding Glass Doors. Two Bedrooms Plus Multi-Use Space Just Off Kitchen. Fabulous Features Include Corian Countertops, Tile Floors Everywhere, Gas Fireplace, Owner's Suite With Backyard Access, A Lovely Low Care Yard Complete With Two Covered Patios Just Right For Enjoying Our Incredible Weather Year Round. Feel Like You Are On Vacation Everyday, Make Swimming, Tennis, Etc, A Part Of Your Daily Activities. The Location Cannot Be Beat. All The Best Of Tucson: Hiking, Golfing, Shopping, Entertaiment, Etc., Just Minutes Away. Bonus: Two Car Garage, This Home Has It All.

For open house information, contact Claudia Y Sanders, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-290-2335

8362 E Shasta Drive, Tucson, 85730 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Move-in ready home walking distance from Tucson's Lakeview Park! A beautiful home with upgrades that include: brand new A/C, recently rerolled roof, ceramic wood-looking tile throughout main living-space fresh carpet in the bedrooms, brushed-nickel light fixtures, newer dual pane windows and two-tone modern paint throughout. Like-new appliances all convey, bathrooms have brand new vanities, dual-flush toilets and tile showers with decorative accents. Don't miss this one!

For open house information, contact Iain Michael, Homesmart Advantage Group at 520-505-3000

5482 S Oregon Drive, Tucson, 85706 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,365 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Unique home - Exclusive listing! Super spacious home. Bonus room and bathroom upstairs with outside access. Updates include plush carpet, modern white cabinets, new counter tops, 2 tone interior paint, stainless steel appliances, fresh exterior paint and more. Extended covered patio, large enclosed private yard and front gate for added security. A must see! Copy and paste link to view virtual tour : https://view.ricohtours.com/4944e991-f5d5-4dff-88ca-2966aa4a0b57

For open house information, contact Michael D Rhodes, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-877-4940

4541 E 32Nd Street, Tucson, 85711 3 Beds 2 Baths | $204,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Beautifully remodeled 3bedroom, 2bathroom home located just minutes from shopping, dining, hotel accommodations, Davis Monthan Air Force Base and the University of Arizona. Come see this one soon because it won't last.

For open house information, contact Marsee Wilhems, eXp Realty at 888-897-7821