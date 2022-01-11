ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Check out these homes on the Tucson market now

Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 5 days ago

(Tucson, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tucson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqrqH_0dih8dQH00

4518 N Avenida Ronca, Tucson, 85750

2 Beds 2 Baths | $547,900 | Townhouse | 1,705 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Meticulously Well Cared For Home Perfectly Situated On A Private Premium Lot bordering Common Area In Beautiful, Scenic FAIRFIELD SUNRISE EAST. Bright And Airy, Natural Light Pours In From Almost Every Window And Three Sliding Glass Doors. Two Bedrooms Plus Multi-Use Space Just Off Kitchen. Fabulous Features Include Corian Countertops, Tile Floors Everywhere, Gas Fireplace, Owner's Suite With Backyard Access, A Lovely Low Care Yard Complete With Two Covered Patios Just Right For Enjoying Our Incredible Weather Year Round. Feel Like You Are On Vacation Everyday, Make Swimming, Tennis, Etc, A Part Of Your Daily Activities. The Location Cannot Be Beat. All The Best Of Tucson: Hiking, Golfing, Shopping, Entertaiment, Etc., Just Minutes Away. Bonus: Two Car Garage, This Home Has It All.

For open house information, contact Claudia Y Sanders, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-290-2335

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22132329)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iO0CX_0dih8dQH00

8362 E Shasta Drive, Tucson, 85730

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Move-in ready home walking distance from Tucson's Lakeview Park! A beautiful home with upgrades that include: brand new A/C, recently rerolled roof, ceramic wood-looking tile throughout main living-space fresh carpet in the bedrooms, brushed-nickel light fixtures, newer dual pane windows and two-tone modern paint throughout. Like-new appliances all convey, bathrooms have brand new vanities, dual-flush toilets and tile showers with decorative accents. Don't miss this one!

For open house information, contact Iain Michael, Homesmart Advantage Group at 520-505-3000

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22130641)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8cV9_0dih8dQH00

5482 S Oregon Drive, Tucson, 85706

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,365 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Unique home - Exclusive listing! Super spacious home. Bonus room and bathroom upstairs with outside access. Updates include plush carpet, modern white cabinets, new counter tops, 2 tone interior paint, stainless steel appliances, fresh exterior paint and more. Extended covered patio, large enclosed private yard and front gate for added security. A must see! Copy and paste link to view virtual tour : https://view.ricohtours.com/4944e991-f5d5-4dff-88ca-2966aa4a0b57

For open house information, contact Michael D Rhodes, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-877-4940

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22130294)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quXzN_0dih8dQH00

4541 E 32Nd Street, Tucson, 85711

3 Beds 2 Baths | $204,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Beautifully remodeled 3bedroom, 2bathroom home located just minutes from shopping, dining, hotel accommodations, Davis Monthan Air Force Base and the University of Arizona. Come see this one soon because it won't last.

For open house information, contact Marsee Wilhems, eXp Realty at 888-897-7821

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22124093)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Real Estate
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Business
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Tile Floors Everywhere#Gas Fireplace#Tierra Antigua Realty#Homesmart Advantage Group
The Hill

Prince Harry appealing UK government's police protection decision

Prince Harry is appealing a decision barring him from paying for his own police protection when he and his family visit the United Kingdom. Harry filed a judicial review last September after the U.K. government dismissed his request to finance his own police protection on two different occasions, according to a statement from the prince’s legal spokesperson posted to Twitter by a Harper's Bazaar editor. The judicial review is just coming to light now following a leak in the British press, Reuters reported, citing Harry’s lawyers.
CELEBRITIES
Tucson Voice

Tucson Voice

Tucson, AZ
598
Followers
584
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy