Top homes for sale in Indianapolis

(Indianapolis, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Indianapolis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

11746 Hartland Drive, Indianapolis, 46229 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1992

What’s new? Carpet, paint, flooring, and stainless steel appliances! This 3 bedroom ranch home has 3 walk in closets with custom built-ins in each closet! An open concept design with a water view from the great room and a wood burning fireplace. Fully fenced in back yard includes a mini barn for extra storage. Hartland Farms is a well maintained neighborhood in Warren Township schools. Move in ready and waiting for a new homeowner to enjoy!

For open house information, contact Steve Metarelis, Offerpad Brokerage, LLC at 844-448-0749

9304 Kingsboro Circle, Indianapolis, 46236 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Welcome home to this beautiful ranch style home. If you have been looking for the perfect place, you will love this home boasting with character and customized updates. Freshly painted exterior! Amazingly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful backsplash. This home is located in the well sought after Fort Harrison area. The home is located in a great school district. So many features in this home you must see!

For open house information, contact Brandi Dawkins, Keller Williams Indy Metro NE at 317-564-7100

114 East Brunswick Avenue, Indianapolis, 46227 3 Beds 4 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,169 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Lovely home set on top of a rolling hill, with beautiful views! NEW Roof! Electrical panel and wall receptacles updated in 2020, New furnace blower installed in 2020, Fresh paint and new carpet in 2020. Great Master En Suite, with whirlpool tub and shower. The whole family will enjoy the gas fireplace with winter on it's way! The huge patio and concrete is great for entertaining outdoors. All Kitchen appliances included as well as the washer & dryer! Garage door and opener was just installed in 2019. Appraised for $257,000 11/2021. Instant equity! Previous sale fell through due to Buyers financing being denied.

For open house information, contact Miguel Rodriguez, Keller Williams Indy Metro W at 317-271-5959

1401 South Fox Den Boulevard, New Palestine, 46163 5 Beds 6 Baths | $789,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,609 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Stunning all brick, custom built home located on a park-like wooded .78 acre in sought after Fox Cove. The home is a masterpiece and has over 6,600 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and features soaring 16’ ceilings in the great room and living room. Oversized rooms abound with custom crown molding, custom cabinetry, and numerous walk-in closets and additional storage areas. The main level, open-concept kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, hardwoods, and custom cabinetry. The finished basement has full kitchen with new stainless appliances. The oversized, master-bedroom features a sitting area, his/her walk-in closets, and double walk-in shower. Newly painted inside/outside, new roof, gutters, carpet and tile.

For open house information, contact Michael Weaver, The Vearus Group at 317-455-5478