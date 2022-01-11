Single-family homes for sale in St. Louis

(ST. LOUIS, MO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the St. Louis area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re St. Louis-curious, take a look at these listings today:

3618 South Broadway, St Louis, 63118 0 Bed 0 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in 1893

Property being sold in as is condition. Property in need of rehab. Zoned J. Has potential for business use, zoned Industrial.

For open house information, contact Cheryl Meglio, Meglio Realty Group at 314-429-3900

9531 Alix Drive, St Louis, 63123 2 Beds 1 Bath | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Open House 12/12 from 1-3 pm! Sitting on a quiet street in Mehlville schools, this all brick 2 bed (could be converted back to a 3 bed), 1 bath, & 950 sq ft ranch home will not disappoint! Beautiful wood engineered flooring & plantation shutters throughout, greet you as you walk in the front door. The spacious living room continues into where the 3rd bedroom used to be; great space for entertaining family & friends. The eat-in, updated kitchen is fully equipped w/ custom cabinets, stylish backsplash & counters & stainless appliances including fridge, gas range/oven, microwave & dishwasher. The LL is ready for your finishing touches. The framing work, electrical & plumbing is already there. Once finished, the LL offers add'l living space & 2nd full bath. Photos in the listing show current condition & basement renovation inspiration. Add'l features include: Washer & Dryer to stay, 1 carport, backs to woods & close proximity to I-55 & I-270, Bartolino's South & Target. Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Allen Brake, Keller Williams Realty STL at 677-600-0

1439 Wishart, St Louis, 63132 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1968

HOUSE IS LIGHT, BRIGHT AND VERY OPEN! Three main floor bedrooms. Both bathrooms have updates. The Kitchen has teriffic layout and its accessibility to the Dining Room and Living Room .. make it a WIN! Many updates including neutral paint and lighting thru out the home. Clean , full unfinished basement. Carport, patio and flat yard! (interior pics coming) This one shows well, do not hesitate!

For open house information, contact Ellen Sandweiss, Sandweiss Real Estate at 560-428-9

44 Gamlin Drive, Fairview Heights, 62208 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,346 Square Feet | Built in 1976

You don't want to miss this beautifully updated 4 bed/2.5 bath that backs up to woods. Granite kitchen countertops, onyx master shower tile, granite master bath flooring, luxury vinyl basement flooring, porcelain tile throughout main level, large lumber rock composite deck with beautiful sunroom below(2018), to name a few of the perks of your new home! Located on just under 1/2 acre, this private back yard is home to an additional oversized shed for storage. Relax in your updated basement with a stunning custom stone fireplace(cable-ready), wet bar and lower level bedroom perfect for hosting! All stainless appliances - Electrolux double oven, spacious Electrolux refrigerator, Electrolux microwave/hood and brand new(2021) dishwasher top off this beautifully updated kitchen! The large well-lit great room is the perfect spot to spread out, or enjoy the view from your main level deck. Brand new(Nov '21) laundry flooring, gutters and newer windows/HVAC/garage doors...and more!

For open house information, contact Meredith Hawkins, Keller Williams Marquee at 618-307-5616