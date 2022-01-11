Top condo units for sale in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Lincoln condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Lincoln, pulled from our classifieds:

1314 O Street, Lincoln, 68508 1 Bed 0 Bath | $345,000 | Condominium | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Welcome to chic, modern, downtown living at it's finest! Over 1100 SF in this oversized 1 bed/1 bath condo in the Lincoln Flats. This unit is unique, as it used to be the former banks 'vault room' with LARGE oversized windows that can be used as window seats overlooking the city. The condo offers tall ceilings, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large pantry area, brand new stackable washer and dryer, a full bath with a double-vanity and soaking tub, updated light fixtures throughout and so much more! Convenience is an understatement... RESERVED PARKING in the attached garage with an enclosed skywalk, in-condo laundry, spacious storage room across the hall and same level trash chute. Make your appointment to see this one today!

4000 S 56 Street, Lincoln, 68506 1 Bed 1 Bath | $89,900 | Condominium | 771 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Come see this 1 bed, 1 bath condo with many amenities. Newer carpet & furnace 21'. Nice size living room with direct vent fireplace. Kitchen with informal dining. Exercise room & laundry room are located on the same level. Ammenities/Hoa's include lawn care/snow removal, Pool - inside & out, 2 tennis courts, bb court, game/lounge room, exercise room, building insurance, water/sewer, garbage, pets allowed (under 50#'s). Hoa's $270 a month. Quick possession possible.

801 O Street, Lincoln, 68508 1 Bed 0 Bath | $360,000 | Condominium | 874 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Luxury condo on the 2nd floor of the historical Raymond Bros Building. Modern updates while maintaining the charming exposed brick, original columns and beams. Massive windows that block out a lot of sound, 12' to 13' ceilings, under counter lighting in the kitchen, granite countertops, & soft close drawers. All electric. Washer & dryer included in the unit. Amazing views from the 2200 sq ft roof top which includes patio seating, a canopy, firepit, tv, 2 grills, & a community bathroom. If it's too cold to entertain your guests on the roof top head down to the community room which includes ping pong table, tv, workout equipment, couches & tables, & 2 bathrooms. HOA includes basement storage, common area maintenance, exterior maintenance, snow removal, garbage service, water, & building insurance. Incredible opportunity to live in the Hub of Lincoln. Walking distance to the Haymarket, Pinnacle Bank arena, restaurants & entertainment, etc. Call to schedule a showing today!

100 N 12Th Street, Lincoln, 68508 2 Beds 0 Bath | $258,000 | Condominium | 660 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Live on top of the world, or at least on top of the city, with this sleek downtown Lincoln condo located in the Centerstone Building. This immaculate 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is a paradigm of contemporary Lincoln living. Features of this 860 sq. ft. home include huge windows with sky views of Lincoln’s staple downtown hotspots (like the Kindler Hotel), brand new flooring throughout and a convenient washer/dryer hook-up in the unit. Beyond the entryway space the home flows into a luminous, living and dining space with access to the kitchen area. The galley-style kitchen is equipped with gray countertops and coordinating backsplash, modern cabinets, and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher. The bedroom sits just off the living area and has a large walk-in closet. The bathroom has ceramic tile flooring, and full shower and bath. The building has an elevator, private storage and rooftop commons area with 360-degree views of the city. Call today to schedule a showing!

