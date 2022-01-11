ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Miami: See what's on the market now

Miami News Alert
 5 days ago

(Miami, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Miami will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

7480 Sw 100Th St, Pinecrest, 33156

7 Beds 9 Baths | $8,700,000 | Single Family Residence | 12,878 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Extravagant one acre + North Pinecrest Estate surrounded by pristine landscaping & exotic koi ponds. Discover grand scale living & craftsmanship w/ 7 bedrms, 8/1 bathrms + 16 recliner seating Home Theatre + Den/Recreational rm & much more. Residents are welcomed by volume ceilings, a huge open flr plan featuring large bay windows, formal living rm, great rm, & dining rm. Spectacular Chef’s kitchen w/granite counter tops, custom cabinets, designer appl, walk-in pantry, & breakfast area w/gorgeous views of the pool & backyd. Grnd level master ste w/sitting area, huge walk-in closet & spa bath. An outdr retreat awaits w/ a spacious covered terr, impressive swimming pool w/multiple water features & jacuzzi. Other Features: Elevator, lg upstairs covered terr, all bedrms en-suite, & 3 car Gar.

7441 Wayne Ave, Miami Beach, 33141

2 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Condominium | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Very spacious & bright 2bedroom 2 full bath unit. Canal view, Open Kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Tile floors in the main areas & Carpet in the bedrooms. The unit does not have a balcony & the building do not accept pets, NO SHORT TERM RENTALS. 1 parking space & laundry room on each floor. Unit can be rented right away for 6 months minimum. Full service building with gym, pool & party room.

55 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, 33134

2 Beds 2 Baths | $790,000 | Condominium | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Amazing Location! Luxurious Condominium centrally located in Coral Gables. Walking distance to Miracle Mile and Ponce De Leon take the tram to Merrick Park all restaurants and shops within 5 to 10 minute walk. Beautiful view to inside patio overlooking the pool. No street noise. Easy to clean and maintain ceramic tile floors. The kitchen has granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances, California closets, laundry room and much more. The unit has 2 assigned parking spaces. It's a rare 2 bedroom + den!

10490 Nw 22Nd Ave, Miami, 33147

3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,047 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Completely remodeled 3/2 corner home. LARGER THAN TAX ROLL!. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Nice floors and good yard space. Wont last

