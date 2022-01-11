Check out these houses for sale in Los Angeles

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(LOS ANGELES, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Los Angeles-curious, take a look at these listings today:

15004 Mansel Avenue, Lawndale, 90260

3 Beds 3 Baths | $959,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,147 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This extensively remodeled home has an abundance of light with a living area of over 2,000 sq ft of open comfortable living. Showcasing today’s most desirable finishes and appointments. Once you descend upon the entry you are welcomed by new French oak laminate flooring, two bedrooms, newly remodeled bath plus a bonus family room or 4th bedroom leading to a newly landscaped large back yard. Baths are refined with chic finishes and fixtures. The list of amenities include new kitchen cabinets, appliances and plumbing fixtures, recessed lighting, new windows and sliding-glass doors, fresh paint, interior laundry, new forced air heater, and an attached two-car garage finished with new epoxy flooring and freshly painted walls. Extra driveway parking adds to the home’s list of impressive features. Upstairs is a large open-concept kitchen with white cabinetry, solid-surface quartz countertops, a peninsula-style breakfast bar, a large walk in pantry, dining area, guest bath, large living room with vaulted ceilings and large deck. The master suite is oversized, with high ceilings and the on suite bath is elegantly appointed. Close to park and shopping.

For open house information, contact Alicia Greene, Vista Sotheby’s International Realty at 310-541-8271

12163 Shy Street, Norwalk, 90650

2 Beds 1 Bath | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 838 Square Feet | Built in 1949

One story 2 bedroom, 1bath, 838 sqft home resting on a 5,153 sqft lot located in the City of Norwalk In a nice and quiet neighborhood near schools, shopping, dining, and near 5 and 605 fwy. This well worth needing TLC cozy home is waiting for a family to give some love and is one of the least expensive homes in Norwalk. This home includes hard wood floors, central cooling and original kitchen and bath. With an open mind, imagination and some love this home can be your perfect home!

For open house information, contact SIRILO ORTIZ, CENTURY 21 KING at 909-980-8000

4145 Tilden Ave, Culver City, 90232

4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new construction! Modern single family home with large detached ADU. Prime corner location in wonderful Culver City neighborhood, walking distance to Vets Park and all the schools. Construction still under way with an expected completion in summer of 2021. Deluxe appointments throughout the home with a full, detailed list of construction and finish details available upon request with project description, scope of work and area calculations included in a 50 page site plan.

For open house information, contact Martin Feinberg, KW Advisors at 310-482-2200

5412 Castana Avenue, Lakewood, 90712

2 Beds 1 Bath | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 815 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cute As A Button In Desired Lakewood Park! This Quaint Property Is Situated Quietly On A Beautiful Tree Lined Street And Offers Many Nice Upgrades. Features Include: Spacious Porch With Custom Hardscape, Newer Roof (3 Years), Large Eat-In Kitchen With Recessed And Under Cabinet Lighting, Spacious Laundry Area With Ample Cabinetry, Remodeled Bathroom, Dual Pane Windows Throughout, Copper Plumbing, And Auto Irrigation System. The Garage Conversion Has Direct Access, Pull Down Attic Storage And Is Currently Being Used As A 3rd Bedroom. This Lovely Home Has A Sprawling Backyard With Large Shed And Patio Area, Which Makes For A Wonderful Entertaining Space. Just A Short Drive To The Lakewood Mall, Shopping And Entertainment. Hurry This One Will Not Last.

For open house information, contact Brandon Caldarella, First Team Real Estate at 888-236-1943

