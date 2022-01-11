Top condo units for sale in Chicago

(CHICAGO, IL) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Chicago condos offer the best of both worlds.

165 North Canal Street, Chicago, 60606 1 Bed 1 Bath | $325,000 | Condominium | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1912

SPECTACULAR ONE BEDROOM PLUS DEN LOFT AT RANDOLPH PLACE!! This expansive condo has gleaming hardwood floors throughout and is open concept living at its finest - from the front foyer to your private balcony! The spacious living-dining room has a wall of west-facing windows that lead to your private balcony as well as a gas fireplace. The open kitchen has NEW quartz counters, generous cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The king-sized primary bedroom has a wall of fully optimized closets. The bathroom has expansive granite countertops with dual vanity. The hardwood floors continue into the office/den - this unique space allows for multiple configurations. Washer and dryer in unit. This sunny unit is in a full amenity building: 24-hour door staff, remodeled lobby, and a large gym. Randolph Place is a commuter's dream: minutes to dining, shopping, entertainment, public transportation, The Loop, Fulton Market, East Bank Club, Whole Foods, Mariano's, Jewel, and the expressway!! 1 garage parking space for $35,000. Make 165 N. Canal #605 your home today!!

7243 Madison Street, Forest Park, 60130 1 Bed 1 Bath | $215,000 | Condominium | 750 Square Feet | Built in 2005

There's No Place Like Home! One of the best locations in the building....overlooking the quiet and beautiful garden terrace! One bedroom condo with a spacious master suite in a great building located in downtown Forest Park with Madison Street restaurants and shopping right outside your front door! In-unit laundry, lots of closets and additional storage on the same floor. Elevator building with one heated garage space (end space is extra wide). Pet friendly building! Enjoy the convenience of the exercise room and the Community Room is available for your entertaining needs. Walkable to blue and green line or Metra trains. Easy I290 access.

710 North Willard Court, Chicago, 60642 2 Beds 2 Baths | $374,000 | Condominium | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

Extra wide 1500 sq.ft. 2bd/2bth + large den in great River West location! Featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, new instant hot water heater eliminates the need for hot water tank, gas fireplace, beautiful newly refinished hardwood floors, Just painted! Washer and dryer in unit, private balcony off master bed. Unit has lots of natural sunlight, juliet balcony off living room and huge common area deck perfect for entertaining. High walk-ability to nightlife, blue line, and easy access to expressway. 1 outdoor covered parking space #1 included!!! Low assesments.

2652 West Rascher Avenue, Chicago, 60625 2 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Condominium | 1,059 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Lovely top floor unit with 2 bedrooms and 1.1 bath in a well maintained condo building. Very bright and sun filled unit which includes gleaming hardwood floors. spacious living room with a large kitchen including breakfast area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, Maple cabinets, and granite countertops. Recently painted and installed new heating and cooling system. Bedrooms are spacious with plenty of storage space. Additional storage and laundry in building. One Parking space is included for $50/mo and lots of street parking is also available.

