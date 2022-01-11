These houses are for sale in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Looking for a house in Cleveland? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Cleveland-curious, take a look at these listings today:

15721 Hazel Rd, East Cleveland, 44112 3 Beds 2 Baths | $73,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,331 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Calling all investors!!!! Fantastic single-family investment opportunity! The property is occupied. Rent is $1,150.00 per month. Plenty of upgrades to the property. The seller will be providing a home warranty. Finished 3rd floor, New kitchen plumbing, new 1/2 bath on the first floor, fresh paint throughout, upgraded electrical panel, and central air added. *Borders Cleveland Heights*

For open house information, contact Robert Ross, Russell Real Estate Services at 440-526-9400

4675 Anderson Rd, South Euclid, 44121 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,286 Square Feet | Built in 1941

HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS AND THIS HOME WILL WARM YOUR HEART THE MINUTE YOU WALK INTO THE LOVELY UPDATED KITCHEN. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED..RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, MICROWAVE. LIVING ROOM HAS A FAUX DECORATIVE FIREPLACE AND JUST AROUND THE CORNER IS THE SUN ROOM WITH A WALL OF WINDOWS. THE SECOND FLOOR IS SPACIOUS WITH 3 AMPLY SIZED BEDROOMS. IN THE LOWER LEVEL RECREATION ROOM YOU WILL FIND A BAR AND CARPETING TO LEND A COZY AND RELAXING ATMOSPHERE. THERE IS A SEPARATE WORK ROOM AND LAUNDRY ROOM. THE BACKYARD IS 280 FEET DEEP ALLOWING ENOUGH SPACE FOR OUTDOOR FUN.

For open house information, contact Darla M Juratovac, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty at 440-951-1410

2127 Goodnor Rd, Cleveland Heights, 44118 3 Beds 3 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,819 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Ton's of space and potential in this colonial in the heart of Cleveland Heights. 2 car detached garage, full basement, large front porch, lots of natural light, partially updated, fireplace and so much more! Close to all the trendy restaurants and shopping, arts district and more..Don't miss this.

For open house information, contact Maureen A Wlodarczyk, Keller Williams Living at 440-318-1620

10305 Lake Shore Blvd, Bratenahl, 44108 7 Beds 5 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,149 Square Feet | Built in 1912

This spectacular Tudor-style home provides over 6,000 square feet of living space with sweeping views of Lake Erie and the Bratenahl coast from nearly every room. Built in 1912 within a lakefront family estate, this timeless gem sits on 1.17 acres set back from the street, providing a serene escape from the hustle of contemporary life. The original architectural charm of the home has been faithfully preserved, including exceptional millwork, French doors, and restored windows. From the marble foyer, you will instantly appreciate the clear line of sight from the front door to the horizon on the lake. French doors open to the living room, where you will find a fireplace, a bow window, and hardwood floors that flow into the dining room. A pass-through pantry connects the dining room to the recently renovated kitchen. Both the family room and sunroom step out to the backyard, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Upstairs, there are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The main suite includes a recently updated bath, two fireplaces, and a dressing room with a picturesque terrace overlooking the lake. 3 additional bedrooms and another bath can be found on the third floor. Outside, the backyard provides endless opportunities for lakeside entertaining. It is private and lined with old-growth trees, and a tiered deck overlooks the water. Located in the prestigious Bratenahl community, this home is equidistant from the amenities of University Circle and downtown.

For open house information, contact Terry Young, Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan at 216-839-5500