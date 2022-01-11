Top condo units for sale in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Detroit’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Detroit, pulled from our classifieds:

100 W 5Th St Apt 704, Royal Oak, 48067 2 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Condominium | 1,201 Square Feet | Built in 2003

A great opportunity to live in the heart of downtown Royal Oak at The Skylofts! The open flowing floor plan features sky-high ceilings, exposed ductwork, gorgeous hardwood floors and a wall of floor to ceiling windows, allowing for an abundance of natural light. This customized loft features a sophisticated granite island kitchen with stainless steel appliances & tile backsplash, a sizable dining area & a spacious living room with incredible views of the city. Retreat to the master suite that offers a private balcony, providing a front row seat to festivals, parades and fireworks, a walk-in closet and master bath. A nicely appointed guest bedroom, 2nd full bath & laundry complete this move-in ready loft. Amenities include fitness center, personal storage locker, biking area & secured lobby. HOA dues include gas and water. Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Christian J Grothe, Max Broock, REALTORS®-Birmingham at 248-644-6700

29280 Tessmer Court, Madison Heights, 48071 2 Beds 2 Baths | $128,000 | Condominium | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Well-maintained town house style condo within Popular Madison Manor complex. The condo has 952 sq.ft! 2 bedrooms, 1.1 bathrooms. Hardwood floor through out the living room and upstair, partially private finished basement. End unit with private entrance and rear deck. Condo complex has a common pool and club house. water is included in association fee. Lamphere school. Schedule a tour and make it your home today.

For open house information, contact Tian Huang, Crown Properties International at 248-816-8500

117 Riviera, Saint Clair Shores, 48080 2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Condominium | 940 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Condo all on 1 floor that features 2 bedroom and 2 full baths! Nicely updated and decorated. Great location in the complex that overlook Jefferson and a short distance to dining places on the nautical mile. Association fee includes gas (heat), water, air conditioning, insurance, maintenance. No snow shoveling the condo takes care of that!

For open house information, contact Eric Goosen, Real Living Kee Realty-SCS at 586-774-2300

30292 Berghway Trail, Warren, 48092 3 Beds 3 Baths | $366,030 | Condominium | 1,941 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Duplex Condominium under construction on premium site at Stoneridge at Heritage Village in Warren. The Barclay--3 bedrooms, 3 bath, 1 1/2-story floor plan. Spacious great room with cathedral ceiling. Owner's bedroom with walk-in closet. Cathedral ceiling in second bedroom. Second-floor third bedroom. Well-planned open kitchen adjacent to the laundry room. Kitchen features range, refrigeraror, dishwasher and microwave. Granite counters at kitchen. Oak flooring at foyer, kitchen and nook. Gas fireplace, central air, full basement with attached 2-car garage. Plush carpeting. Photos and Virtual Tour are of a comparable floor plan, and not of this home. Occupancy--150 Days. Newly listed/new build/PA accepted. Price may not reflect cost of all options purchased.

For open house information, contact Barbara Gates, MJC Real Estate Co Inc. at 586-263-1203