Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Pleasanton’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

28831 Hideaway Street, Hayward, 94544 4 Beds 4 Baths | $N,one | Townhouse | 2,022 Square Feet | Built in None

The beautiful hillside community youve been waiting for. The Hideaway is a unique collection of townhomes in Hayward. Known as the "Heart of the Bay, experience what makes the city of Hayward such an exceptional place to live, work and play. From the picturesque shoreline to the rolling hills, The Hideaway is a vibrant new community at the center of it all.Choose from three exceptionally livable floor plans. Ranging from 1,885 to 2,022 square feet, home designs include up to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 2-car garages. Each three-story townhome includes an open-concept kitchen with a large island and extended living space with a private indoor/outdoor balcony. The finished lower level includes a two-car garage and offers a private bedroom and bathroom. The third floor provides a large primary bedroom retreat with an en-suite and additional bedrooms.The Hideaway hosts an amenity-rich community, sure to entertain. Planning and design focused on connectivity come together with access to communal urban amenities such as a bicycle tune-up station, bocce ball court, pet wash station, and private covered outdoor dining areas. Conveniently located near downtown Oakland, San Francisco, and Silicon Valley.

38938 Sailfish Cmn, Fremont, 94536 2 Beds 3 Baths | $925,000 | Townhouse | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Kaajal Shahani - 510-304-6754 - Located right in the heart of Fremont, this beautiful townhome provides upscale urban living at its finest! With an open floor plan flooded with natural light, spacious bedrooms, stainless steel appliances and a patio for relaxation. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas, new carpet in the bedrooms. Well-maintained HOA with pool, hot tub, and low monthly dues. Walking distance to BART, Fremont HUB, Central Park, Fremont Library, Whole Foods, and top-rated schools (Parkmont, Washington HS). *OH 1/8-1/9*

41032 Ramon Ter, Fremont, 94539 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,188,000 | Townhouse | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Tim S. Wang - 510-396-2907 - WOW! Rare Opportunity to Own this Charming Two Story Townhome in the Top Rated Mission District! Features a 4 Beds and 2 Full Baths with a Spacious Patio for All Kinds of Events. New Kitchen with Quartz Countertop, Shaker Style White Cabinets, Designer Subway Tiles. All Appliances Stay. New Stainless Dishwasher. New Stainless Steel Exhaust Hood. Primary Bathroom with New Dual Vanity, New Tile Flooring, and Shower/Tub Combo. Second Bathroom with Vanity and Shower Stall. Laminate Hardwood Floor. New LED Recess Lights. New Chandelier and Light Fixture. Fresh Interior Paint. Dual Pane Windows with Lots of Natural Lighting. Attached Two Car Garage with Additional Storage Closet. Low HOA. Desirable Location to Award Winning Gomes Elementary, Hopkins Junior High, and Mission San Jose High School. Nearby to Famous Lake Elizabeth Park, Easy Access to 680/880/238 Freeway, Fremont BART, Starbucks, and Some More! Let's Talk!

38910 Tobira Pl, Newark, 94560 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,250,000 | Townhouse | 1,933 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Kiran Kumar Mohan - 972-900-3358 - Designed with function and flexibility in mind, WELCOME to this NORTH EAST facing CORNER charming home in the desirable Prima location. Low HOA. The home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with upgrades and a great floor plan. Downstairs one bedroom with a full bathroom. The master bedroom and the other bedroom each has a full bathroom on the 3rd floor. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and double-sink vanity. This house features NEW carpet, recessed lights, large double pane windows leading bright natural lights inside. Modernized kitchen with stainless-steel top-of-the-line GE-Profile appliances and large island. There is a balcony which is great for relaxation. Central heating and cooling, side by side 2 car garage with whole house water filtration system. The community has a greenbelt and two private parks. Conveniently located near restaurants, Facebook, Tesla, Interstate 880, 84 and BART stations. A new Costco will be built on the NewPark mall.

