Take a look at these Fort Worth townhomes on the market now

(FORT WORTH, TX) These Fort Worth townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

3254 Karen Street, Fort Worth, 76116 6 Beds 4 Baths | $365,000 | Townhouse | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Amazing opportunity for investors. 100% Brick Duplex includes two identical units each with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and modern amenities throughout. Energy-efficient features including spray foam insulation. Texas size master closet. Custom built cabinets with granite counters in Kitchen and Baths. Landscaped yards with cedar fencing.

135 Garden Court E, Arlington, 76013 3 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Townhouse | 2,219 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHASE II SUMMER 2022 COMPLETION! LUXURY TOWNHOMES IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ARLINGTON! MAIN 7 residents have the best of everything, a beautiful home with a vibrant lifestyle, creating a modern oasis in the center of Arlington. Complete with top-of-the-line finish-outs, these urban villas will be in high demand even before they are completed. Downtown Arlington has quickly become a hot spot for all of North Texas with a rapidly expanding business community of boutique shops and creative cuisine. Ease of access to Texas Live, Globe Life Field, Globe Life Park, and ATT stadium make this an ideal location for all things entertainment. Call today for more information!

711 W Abram Street, Arlington, 76013 2 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Townhouse | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in 2021

6909 Fairfield Lane, North Richland Hills, 76182 2 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Townhouse | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This beautiful, low maintenance 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is a dream! Open concept, great flow for entertaining. Spacious chef's kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances. The huge laundry room has space for a freezer. Private covered patio. Close to entertainment, medical, shopping train station, and DFW airport. Built by Our Country Homes.

