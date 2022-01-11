Take a look at these homes on the market in Portland

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Portland, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Portland. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVdOo_0dih7Ydd00

6437 Sw Loop Dr, Portland, 97221

4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,276 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Mid-Century home w/ new composition roof, deck & gas water heater! Eco-friendly LVP throughout the main level, new carpet on the lower level and new dishwasher & disposal are a few of the interior updates in the home. Large windows throughout the home allow for ample natural lighting. Kitchen has 2 skylights, eating area and open dining room. Lower level has private exterior access, could be a great ADU or mother-in-law suite! Great location near parks, shopping & more! Great school district!

For open house information, contact Jordan Matin, Matin Real Estate at 503-447-3599

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-22255003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1nP2_0dih7Ydd00

3925 Sw Freeman St, Portland, 97219

4 Beds 2 Baths | $689,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,659 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Sorry-temp photos due to weather...Fabulous location on .24 private acre lot near Multnomah Village via the new Capitol Hwy Walkways and Bikeways project. Main level living w/living room and large family room. Spacious primary suite w/bath and office or nursery room w/closet. New carpet and flooring, interior paint, newer fixtures, newer vinyl windows. Kitchen has butcher block counters and newer appliances. Level private yard w/room for RV parking and plenty of space to garden and play. [Home Energy Score = 1. HES Report at https://rpt.greenbuildingregistry.com/hes/OR10197183]

For open house information, contact Beth Earnest, Earnest Real Estate at 503-330-7400

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21694880)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXH41_0dih7Ydd00

7215 Se 76Th Ave, Portland, 97206

5 Beds 2 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,847 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Big Craftsman with loads of potential. Home has great bones. Home features 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Granite counters & living room carpet done within the last year. Huge bonus room downstairs. Large storage shed in the back w/RV parking with close proximity to restaurants & Shopping. [Home Energy Score = 1. HES Report at https://rpt.greenbuildingregistry.com/hes/OR10195145]

For open house information, contact Ryan Paquette, ERA Freeman & Associates at 503-665-3144

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21623741)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNrEJ_0dih7Ydd00

1605 Se 27Th Ave, Portland, 97214

6 Beds 3 Baths | $999,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,735 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Charming TUdor home with a vintage touch. This home presents amazing opportunity for multigenerational living! Cozy and light filled living room with a fireplace, and expansive picture window. Stunning wood floors throughout, built-ins, and stunning moldings. Plenty of storage space and a workshop in basement. Low maintenance yard that still has ample space for entertaining. Come tour your new home!

For open house information, contact Ty Brown, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-814-9613

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21151168)

Portland Report

Top condo units for sale in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Portland’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.
PORTLAND, OR
