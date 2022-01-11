Take a look at these homes on the market in Portland

(Portland, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Portland. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6437 Sw Loop Dr, Portland, 97221 4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,276 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Mid-Century home w/ new composition roof, deck & gas water heater! Eco-friendly LVP throughout the main level, new carpet on the lower level and new dishwasher & disposal are a few of the interior updates in the home. Large windows throughout the home allow for ample natural lighting. Kitchen has 2 skylights, eating area and open dining room. Lower level has private exterior access, could be a great ADU or mother-in-law suite! Great location near parks, shopping & more! Great school district!

3925 Sw Freeman St, Portland, 97219 4 Beds 2 Baths | $689,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,659 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Sorry-temp photos due to weather...Fabulous location on .24 private acre lot near Multnomah Village via the new Capitol Hwy Walkways and Bikeways project. Main level living w/living room and large family room. Spacious primary suite w/bath and office or nursery room w/closet. New carpet and flooring, interior paint, newer fixtures, newer vinyl windows. Kitchen has butcher block counters and newer appliances. Level private yard w/room for RV parking and plenty of space to garden and play. [Home Energy Score = 1. HES Report at https://rpt.greenbuildingregistry.com/hes/OR10197183]

7215 Se 76Th Ave, Portland, 97206 5 Beds 2 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,847 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Big Craftsman with loads of potential. Home has great bones. Home features 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Granite counters & living room carpet done within the last year. Huge bonus room downstairs. Large storage shed in the back w/RV parking with close proximity to restaurants & Shopping. [Home Energy Score = 1. HES Report at https://rpt.greenbuildingregistry.com/hes/OR10195145]

1605 Se 27Th Ave, Portland, 97214 6 Beds 3 Baths | $999,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,735 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Charming TUdor home with a vintage touch. This home presents amazing opportunity for multigenerational living! Cozy and light filled living room with a fireplace, and expansive picture window. Stunning wood floors throughout, built-ins, and stunning moldings. Plenty of storage space and a workshop in basement. Low maintenance yard that still has ample space for entertaining. Come tour your new home!

