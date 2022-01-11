Check out these houses for sale in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Walnut Creek-curious, take a look at these listings today:

400 Vernal Dr, Alamo, 94507 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,698 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Candi Hoyle - Agt: 925-9843942 - With views of both Mt. Diablo and the Las Trampas Ridgeline, this gated mid century estate is waiting for you to revive it and create your own 21st Century masterpiece. The spacious main house 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, Library, Sunroom, Kitchen facing Las Trampas ridgeline, Family, Living and dining room combo, second formal dining, and laundry room. Adjacent to sparkling pool, with views is a two bedroom, one bath pool/guest house with kitchen and Living room. There is a large flat area with room to expand and a detached 4 car garage gated estate property. There are lots of possibilities and you don't want to miss this opportunity!!!!!

1623 143Rd Ave, San Leandro, 94578 3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,349 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Felicia Mares - 510-375-2344 - This thoughtfully remodeled home will be your ticket into the tight-knit San Leandro community. The spacious living room floods with light streaming in from the large picture window. You’ll want to cozy up near the fireplace that is wrapped in Carrera marble tile. Feel inspired to prepare fresh meals in the renovated kitchen complete with new soft-close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and marble backsplash. The main home features 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 fully updated bathroom. The backyard boasts a new large deck, mature orange tree, shed, and a detached Accessory Dwelling Unit. The ADU has been renovated with a full bathroom and kitchenette, it would be perfect for hosting guests, as an Airbnb, office space, or for a tenant. New gutters, Milgard windows, water heater, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and so much more. You deserve a home that doesn't require a ton of repairs - 1623 143rd could be the one. Offers due Thursday 1/13 by 12:00 pm.

2932 Ellsworth Street, Berkeley, 94705 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,762 Square Feet | Built in 1907

David Gunderman - 510-205-4369 - A charming Colonial Revival, 2932 Ellsworth is a rare, VACANT 4BD/3BA triplex in the Le Conte neighborhood of South Berkeley. A welcoming space with endless possibilities, the home includes a 1BD/1BA main unit on the ground floor with formal dining room, sunny bay window, stylishly remodeled eat-in kitchen, and modern bath. Two additional units upstairs both feature large windows, modern eat-in kitchens, and updated baths. Designed with flexibility in mind, this splendid home might be converted for use as a single family home with built-in privacy, a co-living space for friends, or used as an investment property with three rental units. The home includes a shared laundry area with washer and dryer, expansive yard with private patio, and a detached garage with ADU expansion potential.* Beautifully situated, the home is near downtown Berkeley and the Elmwood, as well as the much-loved Berkeley Bowl, Whole Foods, UC Berkeley, and Ashby BART.*Verify ADU requirements with City of Berkeley

37 Highland Blvd, Kensington, 94707 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,396 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Parisa Samimi - Cell: 510-410-4050 - Open 1/8 & 1/9 2-4:30. Feel rejuvenated by the beautiful light that soars through the tall windows with views of the San Francisco skyline and sparkling Bay in this midcentury modern home. Situated on a 7,540 square foot lot, this 2,396 square foot home features three en-suite bedrooms with spa-like bathrooms, crisp marble flooring, glass-enclosed hot tub & sauna facing the garden, your everyday life will feel like a reinvigorating retreat. The charming family room seamlessly opens to the backyard, where you can enjoy your morning coffee on the patio, or reading a book underneath the young palm tree that provides the perfect balance of shade and sunshine. Warm up & unwind by the two fireplaces after a long day, and cook your favorite meal in the bright and sleek kitchen. Lower level en-suite bedroom offers a kitchenet perfect for multi-general living, or home office. Located in the sweet town of Kensington, steps to Kensington Hilltop Elementary School.

