Single-family homes for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Manhattan area:

1097 New York Avenue, East Flatbush, 11203 4 Beds 3 Baths | $798,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Seller Will Entertain All Offers Between $798,000-$848,000. Circa 1920 This Well Kept, Updated Colonial Features 4 Beds, 3 Full Baths, Full Finished Walk Out Basement for mom, Hardwood Floors throughout, Original 7" Art Deco Crown Molding, Updated Kitchen W/ Granite Counter Tops & Floors, Brand New Refrigerator W/ built in Tablet (Staying w/ house) , Sky Light, Fire Place & New Bathroom. Outside Updates Include New roof, New stainless steel awning, New pavers throughout front & back yard, Granite Stoop, Railing & columns, Shared Driveway, Private Garage, Ring Camera (staying).

For open house information, contact Joseph V Lombardo, Lombardo Homes & Estates at 516-200-6448

943 Washington Avenue, Pelham, 10803 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,749,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,013 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Your dream home awaits! This Beautiful single family home is located in an exclusive area of Pelham Manor. This home features a gorgeous & spacious setting. Hardwood floors throughout, top of the line chiefs kitchen with sunroof that extends to family room & a outside patio. There is a laundry room, an office, a yoga room/ quiet room, gaming room, master suite with jacuzzi, a finished attic & a full basement. Central air compressor, ductless air conditioner & an outdoor pool. If you're looking for a luxurious living then 943 Pelham Manor is the perfect home for you & your family/ friends. Will not last. Call Now!

For open house information, contact Urmilla Busgith, Century 21 Metro Star at 718-794-2327

46-21 189, Flushing, 11358 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Lovely 2.5 Story Offering 5 bedrooms, 4 bths, Separate Entry To The Basement, Finished Basement 1.036 Sq Ft. refinished Hardwood Floors, Thermopane Windows, Two Big Detached Garage That You Can Converted To Office Or Entertainment.

For open house information, contact Irma Segura, KEYSTONE REALTY USA CORP at 631-261-2800

1144 East 37Th Street, Brooklyn, 11210 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,362 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Beautiful detached house on a Beautiful block. House was owner of famous people. Huge backyard to have parties, private driveway that can hold 10 cars. Bathroom on every floor, Big kitchen nice size bedrooms, Well Water ,come and make this your dream home some much potential in Brooklyn. Near all, to public transportation great schools Mid-wood H.S, shops and Worship. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!

For open house information, contact Tawana M. Davis, Highlawn Real Estate Corp. at 718-258-9700