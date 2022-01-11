ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunting in Bronx? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

 5 days ago

(BRONX, NY) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Bronx condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

1015 Washington St, Hoboken, 07030

2 Beds 1 Bath | $798,000 | Condominium | 1,137 Square Feet | Built in None

Absolutely charming 1137 sq. ft. 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condominium in a prime Washington Street elevator building. As a former hotel, the dramatic entryway of this building is from a bygone era. This lovely unit features well-maintained period details along with modern amenities. The entry of this unit leads to your kitchen that features a bright and sunny dining banquette. Your spacious living room with 4 windows lets in streaming sunlight all day long. Bathroom features custom tiling and wainscoting on the walls. Solid hardwood floors throughout and heat and hot water included in the maintenance. Onsite washer/dryer room, possible onsite storage and shared outdoor space. Units like this one are very rare for the building.

For open house information, contact KEVIN DOWD, KELLER WILLIAMS CITY LIFE REALTY at 201-659-8600

Copyright © 2022 Hudson County Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCMLSNJ-210025655)

277 Grand St, Jc, Downtown, 07302

2 Beds 3 Baths | $875,000 | Condominium | 1,387 Square Feet | Built in None

Liberty Harbor, 2+ Bedroom Brownstone Duplex, with an expansive great room; 2 Bedroom suites with spacious closets and private baths; State of the Art gourmet kitchen with top end appliances, granite counter tops, French country style cabinets and Granite Island, open to the Living/Dining Great Room with 20+ Foot ceilings. The master bedroom and in-suite master bath features a standup shower and an oversized soaking tub and double sinks. 2nd Loft Bedroom, has double closets, and full bath with shower over soaker tub, ideal for guests; In addition, a small front room on 2nd level makes an ideal private home office; custom closets and hardwood floors throughout, Vented washer/dryer In-unit; Building amenities include: doorman, package room, exercise room, yoga room, bike storage, media room, game room, party room, and lounge area plus a Jacuzzi pool in courtyard with BBQ grills and outdoor seating; Indoor and outdoor parking is available; Near the Grove Path, and Hudson/Bergen light rail. The Monthly maintenance includes the amenities; parking is additional as is membership to rooftop Pool Swim Club at 30 Regent St. Beautiful unit! Tax abatement in place, it expires 9/2027

For open house information, contact SUSANA LATORRE, DONOVAN REALTY & DEVELOPMENT INC at 201-451-5054

Copyright © 2022 Hudson County Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCMLSNJ-210020194)

225 St Pauls Ave, Jc, Journal Square, 07306

1 Bed 1 Bath | $375,000 | Condominium | 882 Square Feet | Built in None

Location doesn’t get any better! Just four-blocks away from Journal Square PATH station, India Square, Mana Contemporary, Schools and Shopping. Beautiful unit with large bedroom, bright open layout with a huge living/dining area. The bedroom and living room gets abundant sunlight and has unobstructed view. The building is full service and offers 24-hour doorman, gym, swimming pool and playground. The maintenance fee includes heat, hot water, gas and air conditioning. Make it yours!

For open house information, contact MICHAEL KLEIN, LIBERTY REALTY LLC at 201-396-8447

Copyright © 2022 Hudson County Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCMLSNJ-210026969)

133 Center Street, New Milford, 07646

0 Bed 1 Bath | $209,900 | Condominium | 603 Square Feet | Built in None

Move right into this immaculate unit featuring Entry Foyer with large closets, opens to Large Living Room/Bedroom Area with gleaming hardwood floors. Updated Kitchen with dishwasher and washer and dryer, sliding glass door to private deck. Large storage room in the basement Close to NYC transportation, shopping, Pets Allowed!

For open house information, contact Rachel Libby, RE/MAX Real Estate Limited at 201-599-1100

Copyright © 2022 New Jersey MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NJMLS-21038001)

See more property details

