Home ownership in Philadelphia is within reach with townhouses like these

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) If you’re on the market for a home in Philadelphia, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

1836 S Ringgold Street, Philadelphia, 19145 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Townhouse | 986 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS IS THE ONE! A truly fabulous and recently updated straight-thru home! New roof, new hot water heater, new electrical panel, new stainless steel refrigerator and gas range, plus a new washer & dryer included. Roomy living room complete with hardwood floors and a stunning bay window with custom wood shutters. 3 bedrooms on the upper level along with a dreamy bathroom with jetted, soaking tub, separate stall shower and a pedestal sink. Finished basement with a half-bath is ready for that man-cave or kids playroom. A stone porch with awning is perfect for sitting back with friends and enjoying the fresh air on those lazy days. No work needed on this place! Move right in and enjoy!

For open house information, contact Linda Mohr, Lahaska at 215-794-1070

1424 Emerick Street, Philadelphia, 19125 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,500 | Townhouse | 820 Square Feet | Built in None

Total rehab in Fishtown. Enter into the LR + DR combo with the new HW floors, new spot lights new dry wall and freshly painted followed by a brand new kitchen with wood cabinets granite countertops CT floor and backsplash and stainless steel appliances. 2nd Fl has 2 good size bedrooms with new HW floors, new drywall and freshly painted and a brand new full hall bath with CT floor and walls new tub faucet and vanity. The basement is finished with CT floor and new drywall. House has a new high efficiency carrier heater and AC, new plumbing, new electric and new hot water heater. Seller is a contractor and he can make changes to the house if the buyer likes.

For open house information, contact Artan Mefsha, Huntingdon Valley at 215-379-2002

3026 Belgrade Street, Philadelphia, 19134 2 Beds 1 Bath | $219,997 | Townhouse | 648 Square Feet | Built in None

Wow!!!! Sooo .. beautifully and tastefully totally renovated property in the heart of Port Richmond area. Just a short distance walk to Campbell Square and Frank Glavin Playground , or a short drive to chic coffee shops and restaurants like Green Eggs Cafe, The Fresh Works etc and other places near Fishtown . For city lifestyle lovers , you are just a train ride or short drive away to city . Near to I-95 , train station and bus stop.In this house you will feel at home. It has such a warmth, light and good energy as soon as you enter it. Everything is brand new or newer. Brand new hardwood flooring and kitchen with stainless steel appliances , marble countertop , subway backsplash tiles. Roof , heating system and A/C are only two yrs old and many more updates. The lovely backyard ,you can have a sip of coffee while you're reading your favorite book, or having BBQ with your family and friends. Just come and see and feel the love, comfort and beauty this home has to offer. Welcome to your New Home!!

For open house information, contact Alma Telushi, Huntingdon Valley at 215-379-2002

724 E Hilton Street, Philadelphia, 19134 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Townhouse | 1,127 Square Feet | Built in None

Get Ready to Buy Yourself this Move -In Ready , Beautifully Rehabbed 3 Bedroom Townhouse and Make It Your Own Home or an Investment Property. It Features Updated Roof, Windows, Plumbing, , Electric Water Heater, Circuit Breaker Electric Service, Remodeled Bathroom, Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Wood Cabinets and Kitchen Appliance Package and a Great Backyard. Great for Investors as it is Electric Baseboard Heating to Eliminate Gas Bills Altogether.This property features 1,127 Interior Square feet with super low Property taxes. Maken Studios, J St. LOFTS and J-Centrel are all projects in the same neighborhood. Ride the coattails on well over 100 Million Dollars worth of investments including Lots of New Construction in one square mile. This is Just One of Many Portfolio Ready Investments Available For the Wise Investor Looking for options to diversify. First Timer Notice: The Owners like to make Homeowners out of Renters and we want to talk to you about how we can help you get your first home! Opportunity is Knocking, Call Today! Title to be Completed Through Assurance Abstract Exclusively and has already been ordered.

For open house information, contact Steve Lecco, Huntingdon Valley at 215-379-2002