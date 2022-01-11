ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

House hunting in Brooklyn? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 5 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Brooklyn or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Brooklyn condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZUcg_0dih7TE000

10837 Seaview Avenue, Canarsie, 11236

2 Beds 2 Baths | $441,700 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1990

NEWLY RENOVATED! Seaview Estates most-desirable unit, 2 huge bedrooms 2 full baths (Full bath in M/B) New modern Eat-in Kitchen granite countertop, open floor plan! Huge living room & Formal Dining room approx. 1105 sq ft. 2 Pvt balcony overlooking spring creek & Jamaica Bay! Great resort-style living- Private security, gated community, Gym, Swimming pool, Laundry area, CCTV & much more! Parking option! It Will not last! No renting restriction! Great investment!

For open house information, contact Mikhail A. Gordon, Dalling & Dalling R.E., Inc. at 914-663-9780

Copyright © 2022 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6084073)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vttGc_0dih7TE000

163 Macdougal St, Ocean Hill, 11233

0 Bed 1 Bath | $368,000 | Condominium | 408 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Brand new condo for sale. Featuring oversized windows that provide ample natural light. Elegant engineered hardwood flooring. Balcony in multiple units. Easy access to subway transportation A, C, J, Z and L train.

For open house information, contact Hsin Yuan Yang, E Realty International Corp at 718-886-8110

Copyright © 2022 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3366190)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaHbv_0dih7TE000

2264 Hendrickson St, Brooklyn, 11234

2 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Condominium | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This lovely condo is for Sale first time on the market since original purchase. Built in 1997 this spacious 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 balconies condo on a third floor of a three stories condo. Full of light with high ceilings, skylight in the kitchen, window in both kitchen and master bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Large storage room and parking spot is included with the unit.

For open house information, contact Boris Tansky, MAXIMILLION REALTY INC at 718-376-9300

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11023611)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMJdZ_0dih7TE000

540 Ellsworth Avenue, Bronx, 10465

2 Beds 2 Baths | $455,000 | Condominium | 958 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Beautiful waterfront 2 bed, 1.5 bath condo at Beach Cove North Development. Amazing views of Eastchester Bay. This updated condo unit features wood floors throughout, granite counters, SS appliances, and a fireplace in the living/dining area. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and on suite bathroom. Includes a private shared deck area with gazebo overlooking the bay. Also includes private parking and laundry in unit. Centrally located near major transportation, parks, golf and pool clubs. Pet friendly!

For open house information, contact Melissa Ricci, Signature Premier Properties at 516-496-0300

Copyright © 2022 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3364038)

See more property details

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Beat

Check out these Brooklyn homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: LARGE(22x50 HOUSE SIZE) FULLY DETACHED 3 STORY, 2 FAMILY BRICK HOME WITH PRIVATE DRIVEWAY(3-4 CAR PARKING) ON A EXTRA-LARGE 40x100 LOT SIZE, IN A
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Beat

House-hunt Brooklyn: What’s on the market

(BROOKLYN, NY) Looking for a house in Brooklyn? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Real Estate
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Beat

Top homes for sale in Brooklyn

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Spacious two bedroom in the Waterfront Towers with a private balcony. With lots of potential and great bones, this apartment offers the buyer an
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
4K+
Followers
961
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy