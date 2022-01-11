Check out these Baltimore homes on the market

(Baltimore, MD) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Baltimore. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1701 Linden Avenue, Baltimore, 21217 2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,400 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Here's your opportunity to live in the historic Bolton Hill community. This building and apartment are full of notable charm. There's a nice touch of the old and new. The unit features built ins, high ceilings, claw foot soaking tub, and large windows that pour in tons of natural light. Updates include new flooring throughout. Kitchen has unique cooper countertops, pot filler faucet over the gas stove, and glass subway tiles for the backsplash. Extra savings HEAT and WATER are INCLUDED in the rent! Coin operated laundry in the building. Close to transportation, MICA, University of Baltimore, Penn Station, MARC train, I83, and downtown.

For open house information, contact Nisha Smithrick, NextHome Forward at 858-FOR-WARD

3205 Lawnview Avenue, Baltimore, 21213 3 Beds 1 Bath | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Wonderful opportunity to own this solid brick home in the sought after community of Belair Edison. Enjoy the spacious room sizes, carpet and wood floors, separate dining and nice sized kitchen. The full basement has a large family room and separate utility room. Conveniently near schools, shopping, parks and major commuter routes.

For open house information, contact GINA GARGEU, CENTURY 21 DOWNTOWN at 410-547-1116

6915 Homeway, Baltimore, 21222 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Don't miss this amazing opportunity to own this renovated rancher home in Lorraine Park. Upon entry, you will be welcome with spacious room sizes, fresh paint, new floors and carpets. Home boasts a formal living room and dining area with arch doorway, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new countertops. two bedrooms, and an upgraded full bathroom. The exterior showcases a large deck, which is is great for outdoor fun, and a parking pad. Conveniently located near schools, restaurants and shopping center.

For open house information, contact GINA GARGEU, CENTURY 21 DOWNTOWN at 410-547-1116

1603 Sunshine Street, Glen Burnie, 21061 3 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Rancher in Pleasantville ready for your vision. The main level offers an interesting floorplan with LR, DR, Kitchen, three bedrooms and one full bath. The lower level offers a full basement with bath and utility room. The rear has a pond, shed and partial fence. The one lane driveway can fit more than one car.

For open house information, contact MICHELE MICHAEL, CENTURY 21 THE REAL ESTATE CENTRE at 410-384-9000