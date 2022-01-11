Check out these homes on the Phoenix market now

(Phoenix, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Phoenix. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

11207 S Iroquois Drive, Phoenix, 85044 3 Beds 2 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,139 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Amazing location for the beautiful Single Family home in Ahwatukee. This home is nestled in a private cul de sac and features a large family room with fireplace, open kitchen with breakfast bar, large primary bedroom suite, AZ room, built in BBQ and storage shed.

8411 S 1St Street, Phoenix, 85042 4 Beds 4 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,417 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Just listed! Beautiful & spacious 4 bed / 3.5 bath with Guest Quarters Downstairs with separate entry! One of the best Cul de sac'd private streets in Phoenix! Recently painted; this home has it all, mature trees & professionally landscaped yard / spacious private courtyard in front for entertaining. The kitchen impresses, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & generously sized island. Downstairs has full size laundry room w/ Washer/Dryer, Breakfast area, Formal Dining room and large family area. Master retreat is massive with walk in closet, and full master bathroom including separate shower and soaking tub. This one won't last! This home is a short walk to the South Mtn. Preserve and it's a multitude of hiking trails!

4627 E Calle Redonda --, Phoenix, 85018 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,328 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Desert Modern Santa Barbara in the heart of Arcadia on a cul de sac lot! Built in 2005 this 5 bedroom plus office 3.5 bath boasts 10' ceilings and unobstructed views to Camelback Mountain. New custom kitchen with all new appliances, a stunning custom bar with wine fridge. Split master floorplan and beautifully appointed bathrooms. Large front patio with concrete gas fire pit, Chicago brick pavers and rolled copper gutters makes for a great entertaining space. Backyard features a built in BBQ and heated pool and spa with water feature. Home also has new tankless hot water heaters and new roof underlayment. You'll love the oversized 3 car garage (1 bay is RV garage with 14.5' celings) complete with slab behind to park additional toys, boat, RV camper (with sewer and electric hook up)

4213 N Westview Drive, Phoenix, 85015 5 Beds 4 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Amazing home with guesthouse available! Multiple opportunities for Airbnb, extra rental income, in-laws! Located in highly desirable Bel Air district in central Phoenix, just minutes from downtown, Melrose District, Encanto Park!The expansive 4 bedroom, 3 bath main house features a split bedroom floorplan, master suite opening to the backyard, an oversized kitchen with black granite countertops, full backsplash and island. Huge bonus room with separate entrance. Other upgrades include granite countertops in the bathrooms, tile showers, stone floors throughout, walk in closets and more.The newly remodeled casita features an oversized patio, full bath, fully equipped kitchen. Bring your toys - there's no HOA!!

