These condos are for sale in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Dallas condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Dallas, pulled from our classifieds:

2806 Knight Street, Dallas, 75219 2 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Condominium | 1,086 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Multiple offers received. Highest and Best by Saturday December 11 by 6 PM. Charming Oak Lawn 2 story modern townhouse condo in gated area. Hardwood floors downstairs. Light and bright. Large kitchen with stainless appliances and quarts counters. Large fenced patio area. Half bath down. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths up. Laundry (washer & dryer included) on second floor. Covered parking inside gate. Walk to restaurants, bars and entertainment.

For open house information, contact Hanne Sagalowsky, Coldwell Banker Realty at 214-453-1850

4703 Munger Avenue, Dallas, 75204 2 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Condominium | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This new construction development has a modern lifestyle in mind, emphasizing quality, design,& functional living. Located just a short walk to some the best restaurants, bars, and nightlife Dallas has to offer. High Ground on Munger includes the perfect combination of privacy and community. Each unit features contemporary finish out with great attention to detail. A sleek & versatile color palette gives new owners flexibility to personalize every space. Private yard, garage, walk-in closets, KitchenAid appliances, gorgeous quartz countertops, smart home wiring, and floor to ceiling glass showers combine the luxuries of suburban living with the appeal of urban amenities.

For open house information, contact Casey Gunther, Iconic Real Estate, LLC at 214-295-2405

4134 Wycliff Avenue, Dallas, 75219 2 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Condominium | 1,045 Square Feet | Built in 1983

CASH FLOWING INVESTMENT PROPERTY with wonderful tenant in place who wants to stay. Current rent is $1855 monthly and could easily be increased to $2000. Fantastic Location in North Oak Lawn close to Highland Park with abundant shops, restaurants, Katy trail. Large END-UNIT Brownstone-Style in small community. Offers 2 Bedrooms, Master Bedroom with Wood Burning Fireplace, Stylish Bath, Tall Ceilings downstairs & Upstairs, Built-in Shelves & Wood Burning Fireplace & Mantle in Living Room, Open Separate Dining Room with access to Kitchen, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Appliances. Lots of Light & Private Landscaped Attached Patio, Tall Solid Wood Fence. New Patio Windows & Door. 1 Covered Parking, 1 open front.

For open house information, contact Rachel Moussa, Fathom Realty at 888-455-6040

5740 Martel Avenue, Dallas, 75206 1 Bed 2 Baths | $214,900 | Condominium | 863 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Lovely updated 1 bedroom with one full and one half baths at the Ashton South complex. Fully renovated in 2017 including windows and HVAC. Kitchen opens to living and dining. Spacious bedroom upstairs with an office nook for working from home. Nice large bathroom with secondary closet. Friendly complex with pool and gated parking under the building. Excellent location -- so close to many dining options on Greenville.

For open house information, contact Apryl Jolas, Compass RE Texas, LLC. at 214-814-8100