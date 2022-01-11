Step into home ownership in Atlanta with one of these condos

(ATLANTA, GA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Atlanta condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Atlanta condos have been selected from our classified listings:

2881 Peachtree Road Ne # 1501, Atlanta, 30305 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,000,000 | Condominium | 3,157 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Incredible 3 bedroom (could be 4 BD), 3 1/2 bath with private office with the coveted Buckhead 180 degree Views from the large curved balcony. Fresh paint, European cabinetry, contemporary lighting, power shades at the windows. 2 new HVAC systems, New tankless water heater. TWO storage rooms and THREE (3) parking spaces - one with ELECTRIC CHARGER. This condo has it all, walk in closets, wet bar, full size laundry, refinished hardwoods, raised ceilings - tile on the balcony - you've got to see this one - day, evening and nighttime!

2306 Stratford Commons, Decatur, 30033 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Condominium | 1,082 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful Condo Unit in the highly sought after gated community of Stratford Commons. This unit has an open floor plan and is an end unit. Primely located in North Decatur. Very close to Emory Hospital, North Decatur Square, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public Transportation. This community also has easy access to Downtown, CDC, Georgia State University, and Agnes Scott College. This building has direct elevator access to the unit making it very convenient and accessible. Great opportunity for investors!

970 Sidney Marcus Boulevard Ne, Atlanta, 30324 1 Bed 1 Bath | $199,900 | Condominium | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1988

CHARMING unit available in desired Lenox Villas community! Modern 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit in amazing location. Apartment includes both hardwood floors in living area and carpet in bedroom. Living area is spacious and includes access to the balcony. Kitchen appliances include: dishwasher, over, refrigerator and microwave, unit comes with washer/dryer! There is a large storage closet near kitchen. Bedroom and closet are both very spacious and bathroom has plenty of counter and cabinet space for all belongings. The unit comes with 1 parking spot. Enjoy this lovely gated community in the heart of Buckhead, unbeatable location! Minutes to Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, GA 400, Midtown, Downtown and more!

3657 Peachtree Road Ne # 2-D, Atlanta, 30319 2 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Condominium | 2,355 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Exclusive Winston 2 bedroom split plan condo in a building with only 36 homes. Incredible finishes, moldings and trimwork. Stainless appliances includes Thermador Gas cooktop and double wall ovens, sub zero refrigerator, built in microwave & dishwasher. Full size laundry room with Bosch full size washer and dryer. Quiet den/office just off Owner's suite, 2 walk in closets in Owner's suite, updated shower and double vanity. Full sized living room large enough to hold a grand piano. Oversized guest room and beautiful bathroom. Hardwood floors. Great Value at the Winston!

