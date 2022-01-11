ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Step into home ownership in Atlanta with one of these condos

ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 5 days ago

(ATLANTA, GA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Atlanta condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Atlanta condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06d5tq_0dih7NAs00

2881 Peachtree Road Ne # 1501, Atlanta, 30305

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,000,000 | Condominium | 3,157 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Incredible 3 bedroom (could be 4 BD), 3 1/2 bath with private office with the coveted Buckhead 180 degree Views from the large curved balcony. Fresh paint, European cabinetry, contemporary lighting, power shades at the windows. 2 new HVAC systems, New tankless water heater. TWO storage rooms and THREE (3) parking spaces - one with ELECTRIC CHARGER. This condo has it all, walk in closets, wet bar, full size laundry, refinished hardwoods, raised ceilings - tile on the balcony - you've got to see this one - day, evening and nighttime!

For open house information, contact Bobbie Schmitt, Engel & Volkers Buckhead Atlanta at 678-373-0739

Copyright © 2022 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-FRM6974961)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2To4Oe_0dih7NAs00

2306 Stratford Commons, Decatur, 30033

2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Condominium | 1,082 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful Condo Unit in the highly sought after gated community of Stratford Commons. This unit has an open floor plan and is an end unit. Primely located in North Decatur. Very close to Emory Hospital, North Decatur Square, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public Transportation. This community also has easy access to Downtown, CDC, Georgia State University, and Agnes Scott College. This building has direct elevator access to the unit making it very convenient and accessible. Great opportunity for investors!

For open house information, contact Sanih Jiwani, Chapman Hall Realtors at 404-252-9500

Copyright © 2022 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6957695)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ky8Jb_0dih7NAs00

970 Sidney Marcus Boulevard Ne, Atlanta, 30324

1 Bed 1 Bath | $199,900 | Condominium | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1988

CHARMING unit available in desired Lenox Villas community! Modern 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit in amazing location. Apartment includes both hardwood floors in living area and carpet in bedroom. Living area is spacious and includes access to the balcony. Kitchen appliances include: dishwasher, over, refrigerator and microwave, unit comes with washer/dryer! There is a large storage closet near kitchen. Bedroom and closet are both very spacious and bathroom has plenty of counter and cabinet space for all belongings. The unit comes with 1 parking spot. Enjoy this lovely gated community in the heart of Buckhead, unbeatable location! Minutes to Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, GA 400, Midtown, Downtown and more!

For open house information, contact NATHALIE APTEKER, Solid Source Realty GA at 770-790-4222

Copyright © 2022 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6979762)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MA3Aw_0dih7NAs00

3657 Peachtree Road Ne # 2-D, Atlanta, 30319

2 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Condominium | 2,355 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Exclusive Winston 2 bedroom split plan condo in a building with only 36 homes. Incredible finishes, moldings and trimwork. Stainless appliances includes Thermador Gas cooktop and double wall ovens, sub zero refrigerator, built in microwave & dishwasher. Full size laundry room with Bosch full size washer and dryer. Quiet den/office just off Owner's suite, 2 walk in closets in Owner's suite, updated shower and double vanity. Full sized living room large enough to hold a grand piano. Oversized guest room and beautiful bathroom. Hardwood floors. Great Value at the Winston!

For open house information, contact Bobbie Schmitt, Engel & Volkers Buckhead Atlanta at 678-373-0739

Copyright © 2022 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-FRM6983958)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ATL Daily

Check out these homes on the Atlanta market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Here is an opportunity to buy into one of Atlanta’s most fashionable buildings, White Provisions Residences. This well apportioned one bedroom / one bathroom
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Daily

Townhomes of Atlanta: See what’s on the market

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Atlanta, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Daily

Atlanta-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Total renovation of 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 story 2 car garage - brick front NO HOA, NO RENTAL RESTRICTION. 2 new HVAC,
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Daily

Take a look at these homes for sale in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looks are deceiving! This house is much larger than appears. This is all original floor plan with no additions!
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
City
Buckhead, GA
City
North Decatur, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
ATL Daily

These houses are for sale in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Looking for a house in Atlanta? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Daily

ATL Daily

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
877
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy