ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Douglas Ross: PM must say if he attended party or not ‘right now’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmGsh_0dih7DLc00

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said he felt “furious” at the latest allegations of a lockdown-busting party in Downing Street, as he called on the Prime Minister to say whether he attended or not “right now”.

Asked if Boris Johnson should resign, Mr Ross repeated his position that the Prime Minister could not continue if he is found to have misled Parliament.

Other opposition parties at the Scottish Parliament have called on Mr Ross to submit a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

Speaking at Holyrood, Mr Ross said he was disappointed Mr Johnson has not revealed whether he had attended the gathering or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pluVe_0dih7DLc00
Mr Ross said Boris Johnson should address the allegations quickly (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Saying he felt “furious” when he heard reports of the party, he told the PA news agency: “I’m angry. I think that reflects what people across Scotland and the UK are feeling right now.”

It would be “unacceptable” if people were enjoying the sunshine in the back garden of Number 10 while strict restrictions were in place, he said.

Saying he supported Sue Gray’s inquiry into the allegations, Mr Ross continued: “Nothing would undermine what Sue Gray is trying to do, for the Prime Minister to come out and answer a very simple question.

“Was he at the party or not?

“That wouldn’t undermine her investigation or her inquiry but it would let the public know, one way or another.”

A statement from the Prime Minister should already have been made, he said, adding: “It needed to happen last night. This email was publicly available yesterday evening.

“We’ve had all day today.

“It’s definitely going to come up at Prime Minister’s Questions tomorrow, so why not come forward, right now, and tell the public: was he at the party or not?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEVfp_0dih7DLc00
Sue Gray is investigating the Downing Street party allegations (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

Asked if he thought the Prime Minister had misled parliament, Mr Ross said: “I think we’ve got to wait and see what his answer is.

“But I’m in no doubt that any member – whether the Prime Minister or otherwise – who deliberately misleads parliament cannot continue.

“They would have to resign and I’ve said that before now.”

Earlier, former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Davidson asked “what tf were any of these people thinking?” regarding those who attended the party.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said his Tory counterpart must act.

He said: “Douglas Ross previously said that this was a red line.

“Now that it is clear that the Prime Minister has repeatedly lied to the public, surely Douglas must submit his letter of no confidence because this Prime Minister needs to be removed.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also wrote to Mr Ross, urging him to join the calls for the Prime Minister’s resignation.

Meanwhile, Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf accused the PM of “mocking” those who lost loved ones to the virus as he also called for Mr Johnson to resign, saying he has “no moral authority to lead”.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

PM ‘questioned by Sue Gray’ as another claim of a No 10 party emerges

Boris Johnson has reportedly been interviewed as part of the investigation into partygate allegations as claims of another lockdown breach in No 10 surfaced. The Prime Minister is said to have “shared what he knows” with senior civil servant Sue Gray about alleged parties in Downing Street as she prepares to publish her report into claims of coronavirus rule flouting as soon as this week, the Daily Telegraph reported.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson pledges to ‘address underlying culture’ of lockdown parties in bid to save job

Boris Johnson is set to overhaul his Downing Street operation in a desperate attempt to “address the underlying culture” that led to lockdown boozing, a cabinet minister has said.Tory party chair Oliver Dowden insisted on Sunday that the prime minister was “contrite” over allegations of rule-breaking, and suggested the PM would be making changes to his top team.But opposition parties doubled down on criticism of the prime minister, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying that Mr Johnson had broken the law and then lied about it.“I think he broke the law. I think he’s as good as admitted that...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Humza Yousaf
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of attending leaving do and giving speech in December 2020

Boris Johnson has been accused of giving a speech at a leaving do for his defence adviser in December 2020 when Covid restrictions were in force.The prime minister has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal over a number of parties that were held at Downing Street while the public was being told to obey social distancing rules.According to The Mirror, Mr Johnson attended Captain Steve Higham’s leaving party “for a few minutes” in which he gave a speech “to thank him for his service”. The newspaper said a “small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye”.Although the exact date...
POLITICS
The Independent

Furious Tory MPs put Boris Johnson on notice over No 10 lockdown party revelations

Boris Johnson was facing mounting fury from within his own party on Saturday as anger grew over the partygate scandal engulfing his premiership.Former allies were among those calling on the prime minister to stand down as MPs' inboxes filled with angry correspondence from constituents.As Mr Johnson bunkered down in No 10 after another damaging week of revelations, ex-minister Tobias Ellwood was among those floating the prospect of a change at the top, saying Mr Johnson should "lead or step aside". "We need leadership," Mr Ellwood, the chair of the Commons defence committee, told the BBC.The prime minister and his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to ‘lead or step aside’ as more partygate claims surface

Boris Johnson is facing mounting pressure to get a grip on the drip feed of revelations about No 10 rule-breaking as he fights to stay in office.Former Conservative minister Tobias Ellwood said the Prime Minister must “lead or step aside”, telling the BBC: “We need leadership.”The comments by the chairman of the Commons Defence Committee came as further claims emerged of regular “wine time Friday” gatherings in Downing Street while coronavirus rules were in place.The Mirror said the weekly events are a long-standing No 10 tradition, including under previous administrations, and they continued after Covid restrictions were introduced prohibiting indoor...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson too ‘preoccupied’ by Partygate to fix NHS, says Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson cannot fix the problems facing the NHS because the Partygate scandal has left him “unable to lead”, Sir Keir Starmer is set to say.The Labour leader is preparing to accuse the prime minister of losing his authority and being “too preoccupied defending his rule-breaking” to meet the huge challenges faced by the health service.Mr Johnson is fighting to save his premiership after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” event in May 2020, with further reports of leaving drinks at No 10 and Whitehall during the pandemic.On Saturday, in a speech at the Fabian Society conference, Sir...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Party#Scottish Labour Party#Uk#The Scottish Parliament
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘commuted’ between No 10 and Chequers just after telling public to stay at home

Boris Johnson “commuted” between Downing Street and his official country residence of Chequers during the first Covid lockdown period – even after telling the public to stay at home, No 10 has admitted.The prime minister travelled to and from his grace and favour mansion in Buckinghamshire for more than 10 days after he first asked country to stop non-essential travel on 16 March 2020.Asked about the period between 16 March and 27 March 2020, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “At that time, Mrs Johnson was heavily pregnant and had been placed in a vulnerable category and advised to minimise...
POLITICS
The Independent

Record 70% of voters tell Boris Johnson to quit as No 10 parties scandal grows with apology to Palace

Voters are deserting Boris Johnson over the scandal of No 10 parties, with 70 per cent calling for him to quit and almost as many dismissing his Commons apology as bogus, an exclusive survey for The Independent reveals.The rejection is revealed amid criticism of the prime minister for failing to say sorry personally to the Queen for parties held in No 10 on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last April.Instead, an apology was delivered by a member of staff in a telephone call – as Mr Johnson remained in his Downing Street flat, despite the extraordinary new evidence...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

MSP denies Tories are now ‘two parties’ following PM resignation call

A Conservative MSP has denied the Tories are now “two parties”, following Douglas Ross’ call for the Prime Minister to resign.Craig Hoy also reacted to the latest allegations of Downing Street parties, saying that it was “very hard to understand” how anyone thought the behaviour was acceptable.Mr Ross called for the Prime Minister to go on Wednesday, which led to leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg calling the Scottish Conservative leader “quite a lightweight figure”.The Tory MSP group has supported Mr Ross, with one saying Mr Rees-Mogg should “have a long lie down”.Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson resign?

Boris Johnson is facing one of the most politically perilous moments of his premiership, as he continues to come under intense scrutiny over his own involvement in a series of No 10 drinks parties held in the midst of England’s lockdowns to combat the coronavirus.The prime minister initially sidestepped questions over whether he attended an event on the 20 May, 2020, after an explosive email leaked earlier this week provided evidence that over 100 Downing Street staff were invited to attend the bash and “bring your own booze”.No 10 stonewalled questions over that party - pointing to the Whitehall...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Former spokesman’s apology over No 10 party piles further pressure on Johnson

An apology from the Prime Minister’s former director of communications over a No 10 party the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral has heaped further pressure on Boris Johnson as another Tory MP called on him to resign.James Slack who until last year was Mr Johnson’s director of communications, apologised on Friday morning for the “anger and hurt” his leaving party in April 2021 had caused.Mr Slack, who is now deputy editor-in-chief of The Sun newspaper, said he took “full responsibility” and was “deeply sorry”.And in an emailed statement issued by The Sun’s publisher, News UK, he added:...
POLITICS
AFP

UK PM fights for survival after lockdown party hangover

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting for his political future Friday as outrage mounted after his belated apology for attending a party during lockdown and as a fresh report emerged of other raucous gatherings at his office. "The prime minister abides by the principles of public office," he told reporters, stressing that Johnson had promised to publish Gray's report and then update parliament. jit/cjo/yad/oho/qan
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

MP Andrew Bridgen joins Tory voices calling for PM to resign

The Conservative MP for North West Leicester has become the fifth politician from Boris Johnson’s own party to tell the Prime Minister to quit over “partygate”.Andrew Bridgen had previously been a loyal supporter of the PM, backing him for the Tory leadership in 2019 and campaigning alongside him for Brexit.On Thursday evening, the Tory MP joined the chorus of prominent voices calling for Mr Johnson’s resignation, announcing he had submitted a letter of no confidence.In the wake of revelations about parties held by Downing Street staff during a lockdown which saw families unable to see dying loved ones or attend...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s former spokesperson ‘apologises unreservedly’ for No 10 party during Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson’s former director of communications James Slack has said he wants to “apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused” by a party held to mark his leaving Downing Street in April 2021.It follows reports that two events were held on the evening of Friday 16 April 2021 — when England was under step 2 coronavirus restrictions which banned indoor mixing and placed limits on attendance at funerals and weddings.The gatherings also occurred on the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral at St George’s Chapel that saw the Queen sit alone, wearing a face mask, at a socially-distanced ceremony...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should Boris Johnson resign over ‘partygate’? Have your say in our poll

Senior Tories are calling for Boris Johnson to resign despite his apology for attending a boozy party in the garden of Downing Street during the first Covid lockdown in May 2020.The prime minister told the House of Commons this week that he thought the gathering, billed by his own principal private secretary as a "bring your booze" event, was "work" related.But the explanation was not enough to satisfy Douglas Ross, Tory leader in Scotland, who said Mr Johnson's position was "no longer tenable" after his belated apology during Prime Minister's Questions.Ruth Davidson, former leader in Scotland; William Wragg, vice...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mark Drakeford: I would take ‘very dim view’ if parties took place

Mark Drakeford has said he would take a “very dim view” if he discovered parties had been held in Welsh Government buildings during the pandemic.Following his Government’s weekly coronavirus update on Friday, the Welsh First Minister was asked by journalists about parties which took place at Downing Street during lockdown.Mr Drakeford said of the potential for something similar to have happened within Welsh Government buildings: “I’m not aware of any parties or anything of that sort.People who make the rules have a special obligation to make sure that they themselves are following the rulesMark Drakeford“If there had been such an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

‘Heartfelt apologies’: UK PM Johnson admits attending lockdown party

LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised on Wednesday for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering at his official residence during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown, as a senior figure in his party and opponents said he should resign. Johnson admitted for the first time that he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rishi Sunak says Boris Johnson ‘right to apologise’ in lukewarm support for PM over No 10 party

Rishi Sunak has said Boris Johnson was “right to apologise” for attending a Downing Street lockdown party as he offered a lukewarm endorsement for the embattled prime minister.The chancellor, who chose to skip Mr Johnson’s grilling over the partygate scandal at PMQs on Wednesday, instead travelling to Devon to discuss a jobs announcement, added in a tweet several hours after the event that he supported the PM’s “request for patience” as Sue Gray conducts her investigation.Rather than offer support to the beleaguered prime minister in the House of Commons, Mr Sunak – a favourite to replace Mr Johnson at No...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy