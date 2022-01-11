Kosmos Energy: An Undervalued LNG Play For 2023

The macro environment points to a continued rise in crude prices. As several macro factors indicate a continued rise in energy prices. Investors may want to consider Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) when trying to gain greater exposure to rising crude prices. While some operational issues caused the stock to be slow in recovering from the pandemic and oil price crash, these appear to have largely been resolved. Management has also left no doubt as to their commitment to shareholders by unveiling a dividend increase as well as ambitious share buyback and debt repayment plans. All of these factors taken together point to Suncor stock's continued rise on the back of a strong market for crude.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO