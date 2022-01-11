ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosmos Energy: An Undervalued LNG Play For 2023

By Fluidsdoc
 5 days ago
KOS has recently broken through the $4.00 level. I first became interested in Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) in early December of 2020, I made a bullish call on the company at $1.71 a share. Over the course of ‘21 it rallied about 50%, making the call a reasonable success. I am reiterating...

Motley Fool

2 Wildly Undervalued Stocks to Buy for 2022

The S&P 500 has nearly doubled since the beginning of 2019, putting many stocks' valuations in the stratosphere. By contrast, GM stock trades for less than 10 times earnings, despite the company's potential to triple its operating profit by 2030. SkyWest stock also has substantial upside in 2022, as its...
Seekingalpha.com

EWJ: The Undervalued Yen Provides An Opportunity

Japanese stocks are looking increasingly attractive relative to their developed market peers thanks to cheaper valuations, continued improvements in returns on equity, and an incredible degree of yen undervaluation. Japanese stocks are looking increasingly attractive relative to their developed market peers thanks to cheaper valuations, continued improvements in returns on...
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports biggest weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs since October

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by 11 to 492 this week. That followed a rise of just one oil rig the week before, and marked the biggest weekly climb since October, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by 13 to 601, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, finding support as worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine raised concerns over a potential disruption to global crude supplies. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.78, or 2.2%, at $83.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
Palantir Stock: 3 Reasons Why It Is Undervalued

Palantir - along with the broader disruptive tech sector - has taken a beating lately. Data analytics and artificial intelligence powerhouse Palantir Technologies (PLTR) roared out of the gate in the wake of its direct listing in 2020:. However, since then the stock has taken a beating:. Despite the dramatic...
An Impressive Start To The Year For Nickel As It Hits 10-Year High

Nickel has gained almost 6% year-to-date, chiefly driven by a continuous inventory drawdown and the tightness in the class 1 market. Nickel has gained almost 6% year-to-date, chiefly driven by a continuous inventory drawdown and the tightness in the class 1 market. Macro tailwinds, hot inflations remain a support the...
Hoegh MLP Is A Hold And Maybe A Buy For Some

Hoegh MLP is an excellent company subject to an inadequate insider takeover bid. Hoegh MLP (HMLP) is a world leader in LNG Floating Storage and Regasification Units - FSRUs. Those vessels can also be used to transport LNG. An excellent SA article on Hoegh by Andres Rueda and its ability...
Is Gold On Schedule To Catch Inflation Train?

Gold traded in a narrow range in December, finishing at $1,829.20 per ounce for a $54.68 (3.08%) gain. Monthly gold market and economic insights from Joe Foster, Portfolio Manager, and Strategist, and Imaru Casanova, Deputy Portfolio Manager, featuring their unique views on mining and gold's portfolio benefits. Gold shows some...
Suncor: A Favorably-Priced Energy Play

The macro environment points to a continued rise in crude prices. As several macro factors indicate a continued rise in energy prices. Investors may want to consider Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) when trying to gain greater exposure to rising crude prices. While some operational issues caused the stock to be slow in recovering from the pandemic and oil price crash, these appear to have largely been resolved. Management has also left no doubt as to their commitment to shareholders by unveiling a dividend increase as well as ambitious share buyback and debt repayment plans. All of these factors taken together point to Suncor stock's continued rise on the back of a strong market for crude.
Why I Prefer Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil waited to sell older assets until market prices were favorable to such a sale. There was a whole lot of pressure on Exxon Mobil (XOM) to write down the value of the natural gas assets at the cyclical market bottom. After all, those assets would "never" be worth what the company paid for them (and then invested in the same assets to develop them). Despite the fact that the market had no clear idea what the depreciation charges were based upon, the market was sure the charge would be debilitating.
naturalgasworld.com

Novatek finalises LNG supply deal with China's Zhejiang Energy

The agreement follows on from the heads of agreement signed by the parties in June last year. Russia’s Novatek has signed an agreement to supply LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 project to China’s Zhejiang Energy Gas Group Co, it said on January 11. The sale and purchase...
Mercer International: Still Maintain The Stock Is Heavily Undervalued

EPS of $1.04 in Q3 beats estimates by a sizable margin. We wrote about Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) back in September of last year when we stated that the next stage of the rally had commenced in earnest. With shares trading at roughly $12.12 per share as I write, this essentially means that shares are more or less flat since we penned that initial commentary. From a technical standpoint however, the now established MACD weekly crossover as well as the move of the histogram into positive territory definitely demonstrate to us that MERC is a stronger buy now than it was 15 weeks ago.
Petroteq Energy Looks Undervalued As A Result Of The Green Light For The Viston Offer

Viston is offering $0.58 per share and the board of Petroteq Energy has unanimously recommended to shareholders to accept it. Petroteq Energy (OTCPK:PQEFF) is a small US-focused company that has recently had some success with its clean oil sands processing and heavy oil extraction technologies and this didn’t go unnoticed. As fellow SA contributor Randall Connally wrote earlier, a Swedish company named Uppgard Konsult made an offer to buy up to 200 million shares at 0.48 euro ($0.54) per share in April.
MySanAntonio

New report: Texas LNG will be key in global sustainable energy

Texas dominates the nation’s energy production, and a new whitepaper indicates the Lone Star State can play a key role in providing sustainable energy around the globe. According to “Texas LNG: Poised to Meet the World’s Energy and Climate Needs,” Texans for Natural Gas, a project of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association, said exports of Texas liquefied natural gas can help “reduce air pollution in India, power ever-growing cities like Beijing and will keep the lights on in developing regions across the world.”
Karoon Energy: Invest In This Undervalued Deepwater Oil Stock For Its Impressive Production Growth Outlook

Karoon Energy pulled off a transformation from a greenfield explorer to an oil producer. As the crude oil prices continue to swing higher, the buzzword in the market quietly changes, reflecting a shifting supply-demand dynamic. Market participants first are fixated on a depleting oil inventory; they next worry about a dwindling spare production capacity; they then become obsessed with insufficient oil reserves in the ground. Intelligent investors allocate capital accordingly to different kinds of oil producers to maximize gains.
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

