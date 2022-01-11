MITRE ATT&CK, a guide for businesses in 2022

India’s RBL Bank will be tapping Google Cloud to power its digital customer experience initiatives in a bid to grow its customer base and scale up its services. With plans to triple its over four million urban retail asset and liability customers over the next three years, the bank said the move will enable it to leverage Google Cloud as its “technology foundation for a powerful product-agnostic customer acquisition engine that delivers more inclusive access to multiple products such as payments, deposits, insurance, credit card, investments, secured loans and more”.
Comments / 0