Technology

MITRE ATT&CK, a guide for businesses in 2022

Computer Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitre ATT&CK is a framework, but it can also serve as a foundation to address cybersecurity as...

www.computerweekly.com

Computer Weekly

2021 UKI Media Consumption Infographic: Digital research preferences

In this infographic, we take a look at the impact of the pandemic on IT purchasing in the UKI region and analyse the best marketing and sales approaches for prospect outreach on the new 'digital' normal. Table Of Contents. The allure of vendor websites. Ranking content usefulness by buy cycle...
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

98 more Openreach exchange areas to go digital in copper network shutdown

BT-owned UK broadband provision firm Openreach has begun the new year by adding more momentum to its plan to phase out the UK’s old analogue phone network (PSTN), announcing a further 98 exchanges where it plans to stop selling legacy analogue services and instead focus on digital services. Openreach...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

M1 rolls out voice bot for customer hotlines

Singapore telco M1 has rolled out a voice bot for some of its customer hotlines to improve customer experience and the productivity of its contact centre agents. Dubbed Maxine, the voice bot is built on Amazon Connect, a cloud-based contact service that touts speech recognition and natural language processing capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Why hybrid IT means having a squeezed middle

From a pure sense of logic, cloud computing is the right choice for almost every situation requiring enterprise IT. Hardware can be deployed as and when required, used on-demand and the management of this IT is taken care of by the cloud provider. Taking this to the next level, IT leaders are increasingly putting Platform as a Service and Software as a Service at the heart of their enterprise IT strategy.
COMPUTERS
Computer Weekly

Dispelling the top five myths of modern infrastructure

The current period of disruption and transformation in the global infrastructure market has opened doors to misleading supplier marketing, leaving CIOs and IT leaders susceptible to false expectations of what modern infrastructure can offer. Misunderstanding these propositions can cost businesses money, so the first step in this disruptive environment is to dispel some common myths around modern infrastructure.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

RBL Bank taps Google Cloud to drive digital agenda

India’s RBL Bank will be tapping Google Cloud to power its digital customer experience initiatives in a bid to grow its customer base and scale up its services. With plans to triple its over four million urban retail asset and liability customers over the next three years, the bank said the move will enable it to leverage Google Cloud as its “technology foundation for a powerful product-agnostic customer acquisition engine that delivers more inclusive access to multiple products such as payments, deposits, insurance, credit card, investments, secured loans and more”.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

B2B tech skills as the Cinderella of public policy

When government ministers or their policy wonks think of technology and the economy, you can virtually guarantee they are thinking of consumer tech companies, mostly from the west coast of the US. And when they ask themselves: “how can we put an end to the tech skills deficit?”, again you can almost certainly wager they will be thinking: “teach students more AI”.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

IT departments struggling to secure printer endpoints

Hybrid working exposes organisations to increased print security risks and costly data breaches, a study from Quocirca has warned. In its research for the Global print security landscape report 2022, the analyst asked IT decision-makers whether they had implemented any of 11 common security measures to protect the print infrastructure.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Computer Weekly

Infrastructure-as-Code series - Kyndryl: Beyond the ‘box’, into workable cloud

The Computer Weekly Developer Network (CWDN) continues its Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) series of technical analysis discussions to uncover what this layer of the global IT fabric really means, how it integrates with the current push to orchestrate increasingly cloud-native systems more efficiently and what it means for software application development professionals now looking to take advantage of its core technology proposition.
SOFTWARE
CSO

MITRE: To test and gain confidence in MSSPs, use ATT&CK framework

Enterprises have a substantially lower level of confidence in their MSSP (managed security services provider) support than they do in their in-house capabilities, according to a recent survey commissioned by R&D foundation MITRE Engenuity. To address these concerns, the organization — part of MITRE, a not-for-profit corporation that operates federally...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Proofpoint acquires Singapore data security startup

Proofpoint has acquired Singapore-based data security startup Dathena to bolster its data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities amid the rising tide of ransomware attacks. Dathena offers artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools to help organisations automatically classify and manage data, touting a 99% accuracy rate in data classification and an 80% reduction in information security operational costs.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

What’s in store for the channel in 2022?

It’s no understatement to say that since 2016, we have all been living in interesting times. It’s also fair to say that for much of these past five years, those interesting times have been more of a curse than a blessing. Meeting the challenges of hybrid working. One...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

A Step-By-Step Guide To Disaster-Proofing Your Business

We are parents, caregivers, and legal professionals. By definition, we spend our personal and professional lives putting out proverbial fires. But are you prepared for a real fire or any other natural or man-made disaster that could interrupt your life, business, or finances?. While many of us have survived natural...
ECONOMY
The Future of Things

The Future Of Business Technology: A Small Business Guide

At this day and age, technology and business are practically inseparable and moving forward. Innovations are being produced now more than ever and is here to stay. Technology is not just vital for your daily business processes, but it can also help your business to achieve growth and success. Successful businesses don’t perceive technology solely to automate processes, but instead it poses a different perspective in doing business.
SMALL BUSINESS
Android Headlines

How To Choose Data Room Software For Your Effective Business: Experts’ Guide

Does your business require optimization, security, and protection of sensitive documents and files? It sounds like a good task for virtual data rooms. Especially, it concerns the tasks and files linked to due diligence work. Lots of small-/medium-/large-scale businesses have already integrated this software, reduced half of the routine tasks among workers, and boosted productivity. However, there are also novices to such tools. This data room review is dedicated to sharing step-by-step instructions on how to pick the best virtual data room in 2021/2022.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Peter Pru, CEO of Ecommerce Empire Builders, Publishes the Definitive Guide to Building an Online Business

Entrepreneur Peter Pru established a multimillion-dollar ecommerce empire through a self-taught process shaped by the lessons of failure. From that experience, Pru founded Ecommerce Empire Builders in 2016 to help students navigate the competitive world of online sales. Now, Pru is sharing his proven blueprint to building an ecommerce empire in a new book.
ECONOMY
Spotlight News

Gauging the resilience of complex networks

TROY — Whether a transformer catches fire in a power grid, a species disappears from an ecosystem, or water floods a city street, many systems can absorb a certain amount of disruption. But how badly does a single failure weaken the network? And how much damage can it take before it tips into collapse? Network […]
SCIENCE
Computer Weekly

What does 2022 have in store for hybrid working?

Looking into the future isn’t easy. While booster jabs bring hope that the new Covid wave can be managed, business and public sector leaders will understandably be looking ahead with some uncertainty. What is certain is that ways of working will evolve, bringing both opportunities and challenges. And these will be the most important developments in 2022.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Computer Weekly

Sluggish adoption of Windows 11 with more devices on unsupported OSes

Just 0.52% of devices are running the latest Windows 11 operating system, according to data from Lansweeper based on an analysis of 10 million devices. While the majority of devices checked (81%) run Windows 10, Lansweeper’s analysis found that 5.8% of machines are running the unsupported Windows 7 operating system, and 4.6% continue to run Windows 8 unsupported.
COMPUTERS

