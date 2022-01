Tech B2B marketers will be looking to content marketing and PR to fuel their growth this year, according to a new survey from Boston-based Corporate Ink. Almost three-quarters (72 percent) of the executives and marketing leaders surveyed in Corporate Ink’s study said that they planned to increase their investments in content marketing in 2022, and the same number said that they intended to up the amount of money spent on PR.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO