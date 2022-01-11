Funding awarded to study wells at Mt. Warner in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced Monday that it has granted more than $420,000 to help communities with water system interconnection and water mitigation projects across the state; of that money, almost $70,000 went to Hadley.

The grants are part of the Water Management Act Grant Program. The program is an effort by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to improve degraded water resources.

“The Water Management Act program ensures that local communities have ample water to meet their health and safety needs, while carefully balancing the needs of the local environment,” said EEA Secretary Kathleen Theoharides. “These grants will also leverage an additional $130,000 in project work, bringing the total expenditure to more than $550,000, increasing the positive environmental impact from these key local projects.”

“The effects of climate change are impacting our environment and our local communities, making conservation and protection of our water resources vital to the well-being of cities and towns across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “These grants will help our local partners to implement projects that will protect water quality, mitigate the impacts of water withdrawal, and better prepare for Massachusetts’ future needs.”

According to a new release sent to 22News from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the program is in its ninth year of operation. The purpose of the grant is to aid in watershed planning projects, demand management, and minimization and mitigation activities for water withdrawal impacts.

“As we continue to experience the impacts of climate change on our natural resources, these grants provide practical help to local communities and water suppliers,” said MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg. “This funding will support projects that help improve the ecological condition of local watersheds and reduce demands on local water systems well into the future.”

The Town of Hadley was reportedly given $69,950 to study the plausibility of rehabilitating the Mt. Warner wells. Other municipalities to receive portions of the grant include:

Leominster, $80,832

Auburn, $70,676

Avon, $44,200

Hamilton, $107,615

Littleton and Westford, $47,304

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.