NORFOLK, Va. — Studies out of South Africa, the U.K. and the U.S. highlighted that, compared to the delta variant, someone who contracts omicron is far less likely to die because from COVID-19. One study out of Kaiser Permanente Southern California compares omicron patients to those with delta. It showed that the risk of death from omicron is 91% lower than delta and the risk of going to the hospital is smaller by 53%.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO