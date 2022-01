Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is accused of being “hypocritical” after entering an Upstate New York restaurant without a mask. Video posted on social media by Innovo Kitchen in Latham, N.Y., shows the New York senator strolling into the eatery without a face covering despite a New York state order requiring masks due to Covid-19 concerns. John LaPosta, owner of the Innovo Kitchen, told the New York Post that Gillibrand blew past a sign saying “masks required to enter” so quickly that his staff didn’t even have time to ask her to put one on.

LATHAM, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO