Stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery faces new charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery is facing additional charges connected to welfare fraud.

Kayla Montgomery is currently being held on $5,000 bail.

Her attorney filed a motion on Monday to have the bail revised. The attorney general's office objected to the motion and added new charges.

The attorney general's office cites new information released last Friday by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services about Kayla Montgomery’s "Family Assistance File.” The attorney general’s office alleged that she failed to disclose that Harmony was no longer under her care or in the household.

The attorney general filed a new motion on Tuesday morning. Kayla Montgomery is now facing eight more misdemeanor charges of welfare fraud connected to fraudulently receiving food stamp benefits for a child.

Prosecutors have dropped the Class A felony charge of welfare fraud but charged Montgomery with a new felony charge of theft under a different statute.

Meanwhile, Adam Montgomery, Harmony's father, is being held without bail on assault, custody, and child welfare charges against Harmony in 2019.

On Monday afternoon, law enforcement ended a three-day, large-scale grid-and-dig operation in the backyard of Harmony Montgomery's last known address, 77 Gilford St. in Manchester.

Officials declined to confirm if anything was found, citing an ongoing and active investigation.

The reward for information to find Harmony is now over $100,000. Anyone with information can call or text a dedicated tip line, monitored 24/7, at 603-203-6060.