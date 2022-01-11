ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Garfield Reveals Desperate Effort To Star In Narnia Movies

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Garfield really wanted to be a part of The Chronicles of Narnia series when he was first starting out. He told Entertainment Tonight that the franchise was very appealing and he was "desperate" for the role of Price Caspian. However, there was just one small problem. According to the creative...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Stan Lee
Andrew Garfield
Comments / 0

