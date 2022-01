LooksRare looks to cash in on the NFT craze that shows no signs of abating, even at this early juncture in 2022. There’s a new NFT marketplace that’s attracting significant trading volumes, called LooksRare. According to Dune Analytics, there was 36% more USD volume on Jan. 11, 2021, on LooksRare, than on OpenSea. LooksRare, a new kid on the block, launched on Jan. 10, 22. LooksRare allows the listing of NFTs on other platforms, like OpenSea. It should be noted that delisting NFTs from OpenSea can cost a lot of gas.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO