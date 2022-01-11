ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

New Date Scheduled For Rochester Man’s Second Murder Trial

By Kim David
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A date has been scheduled for the second murder trial of a Rochester man. An Olmsted County jury in December deliberated the case against 33-year-old...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Sentenced To Prison For Torching Minneapolis Pawnshop

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced to prison for the arson of a Minneapolis pawnshop that resulted in the death of a man. On Friday, 26-year-old Montez Lee was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Court records show that Lee broke into the Max It Pawn Shop on East Lake Street in Minneapolis in May of 2020, and video footage showed Lee pouring a fire accelerant around the pawnshop and lighting the accelerant on fire. The fire destroyed the building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Prison Sentence For Rochester Teen Who Shot His Father

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester teenager who shot his father during an argument over rent money is on his way to prison. Sentenced Monday was 19-year-old Colby Cleveland. He was given a 36-month sentence for his 2nd-degree assault conviction. The sentence was part of a plea agreement...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Nice! Detroit Lakes Police Officers Go Above & Beyond For Working Mother

Over the last couple of years, it seems that there have been some disappointing and really tragic stories involving police officers right here in Minnesota. Many times in many communities across Minnesota and the US, there are countless untold stories about things law enforcement has done that aren't recognized publically. It might be an officer mowing the lawn of someone who was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, instead of citing a mother for no car seat the officer takes that person to Target to buy one. This is one of those accounts, shared by the Chief of the Detroit Lakes Police Department in northern Minnesota about actions his officers took, and told no one, only to have the chief find out after the fact and really by happenstance, that he even saw it.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Mayor Issues Mask Mandate

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News ) - Rochester will have a mask mandate in effect beginning Sunday. Mayor Kim Norton Saturday signed a Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status. This requirement...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Y-105FM

Elko New Market Man Charged With Murder After Confessing to Hammer Attack

The January 5th, an Elko New Market homicide was preceded by an argument over alleged animal abuse, according to the criminal complaint filed in Scott County. 24-year-old Cesar Jeff Cervantes-Montoya of Elko-New Market was charged with 2nd-degree murder in Scott County Court last week after confessing to law enforcement who arrived to investigate a report of an assault.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
Y-105FM

Solve A Murder with CSI Event Coming To Rochester This Summer

You've watched it on TV, you've seen the montages of fingerprint examination, test tubes held up to the light, and finally, an ink-jet printer spitting out the results that'll solve the case...we're talking CSI and it's coming to Rochester, Minnesota in July!. No, not the CSI TV show, the event....
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy