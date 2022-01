If the point of the Jan. 6 insurrection was to establish that a significant portion of the country is done with democracy, it succeeded. The attack on the U.S. Capitol one year ago by violent supporters of former President Donald Trump — whose lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him was the fuel for the attack and whose exhortations to followers that they march on the Capitol and “fight like hell” was the spark — is the most consequential episode of domestic discord since the Civil War.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO