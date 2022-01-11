ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

New Date Scheduled For Rochester Man’s Second Murder Trial

By Kim David
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A date has been scheduled for the second murder trial of a Rochester man. An Olmsted County jury in December deliberated the case against 33-year-old...

Owatonna Man Admits To Brass Knuckles/Knife Murder

Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - An Owatonna man has pleaded to a 2020 murder. During a court hearing Thursday in Steele County Court, 29-year-old Hassan Hassan pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree assault charges. As part of a plea agreement, another 2nd-degree murder charge was dismissed. Hassan will...
OWATONNA, MN
Intercepted Package of Meth Leads To Arrest of Houston County Man

Houston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Houston man faces a felony drug possession charge after he was arrested Wednesday. Houston County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Swedberg said that the sheriff's office along with the Southeast MN Violent Crime Enforcement Team received information on Tuesday from the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police that a UPS package containing approximately 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was intercepted. The package was addressed to 59-year-old Todd Lamore.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
Prison Sentence For Rochester Teen Who Shot His Father

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester teenager who shot his father during an argument over rent money is on his way to prison. Sentenced Monday was 19-year-old Colby Cleveland. He was given a 36-month sentence for his 2nd-degree assault conviction. The sentence was part of a plea agreement...
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Nice! Detroit Lakes Police Officers Go Above & Beyond For Working Mother

Over the last couple of years, it seems that there have been some disappointing and really tragic stories involving police officers right here in Minnesota. Many times in many communities across Minnesota and the US, there are countless untold stories about things law enforcement has done that aren't recognized publically. It might be an officer mowing the lawn of someone who was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, instead of citing a mother for no car seat the officer takes that person to Target to buy one. This is one of those accounts, shared by the Chief of the Detroit Lakes Police Department in northern Minnesota about actions his officers took, and told no one, only to have the chief find out after the fact and really by happenstance, that he even saw it.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Rochester Mayor Issues Mask Mandate

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News ) - Rochester will have a mask mandate in effect beginning Sunday. Mayor Kim Norton Saturday signed a Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status. This requirement...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Rear-Ends Squad Car; Admits Smoking Pot

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who said he was on his way to court Monday afternoon ended up in jail after getting into a scuffle with officers. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a deputy was stopped for a red light at the 3rd Ave/12th St SE intersection when his squad car was rear-ended by another vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
