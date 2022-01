Crowds will be able to return to outdoor sporting events and nightclubs will be allowed to reopen in Wales under plans to gradually ease restrictions. Outdoor hospitality will be able to operate without extra coronavirus restrictions, first minister Mark Drakeford announced.Setting out a plan to return Wales to alert level zero measures, he said that from tomorrow, Saturday, the number of people who can be at outdoor events will rise from 50 to 500 in the country.And from next Friday, Wales is set to move to alert level zero for all outdoor activities, which means there will be no limits...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO