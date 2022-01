We are introducing Marvel Mania, the ultimate bracket of all things MCU movies and TV shows!. What’s the greatest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie/TV show ever made? Is it the recent smash-hit at the box office Spider-Man: No Way Home? How about the cultural phenomena that took over television in WandaVision? Or maybe it’s an older classic, like the original Iron Man from 2008 or the first Avengers in 2012. Whatever you think it is, there’s a diverse catalog of properties to choose from, and we need your help deciding which is the best of the best! You can now vote for your favorite MCU movies and shows in our Marvel Mania bracket! For the next two weeks, polls will be posted daily on our social media platforms with matchups between all sorts of different Marvel brands! Vote for your favorite and watch them advance to the next round in this exciting tournament. Happy voting!

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO