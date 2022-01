Though Michigan fans are certainly going to enjoy every bit of the incredible 2021 season, questions - and some concerns - are already starting to build for 2022. The most obvious question mark is the man leading the charge in Ann Arbor, head coach Jim Harbaugh. On the heels of what is unquestionably his most successful season at Michigan to date, Harbaugh appears to be taking a good hard look at what the NFL might be willing to offer - with a particular focus on the Las Vegas Raiders.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO