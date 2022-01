While the number of historically excluded students attending college has increased over the past several decades, racial inequities persist in college access, persistence, degree attainment, and student loan debt. Of the 40,000+ New Orleans public school students classified as economically disadvantaged (83 percent of the total population), only 61 percent of those go on to college and only 15 percent graduate with a degree, according to research conducted by the Cowen Institute at Tulane University.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO