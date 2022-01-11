Data centre outfit Interxion hit with outage at central London facility

Two of Australia’s LNG export projects are currently experiencing unplanned outages owing to operational issues. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 9]. Two of Australia’s LNG projects – the Chevron-led Gorgon LNG and Shell’s Prelude floating LNG (FLNG) – have been hit by outages that are still ongoing. While these are expected to be relatively short-lived, they nonetheless come at a time of high demand for the super-chilled fuel, and mark the latest in a series of operational disruptions for the two facilities. The outages are reported to have already led to the cancellation of several LNG cargoes, and could result in further cancellations depending on how long it takes for the facilities’ operators to restore service. This is potentially bad news for buyers in North Asia, who are trying to avoid high LNG spot market prices as their gas demand rises with the onset of winter. Gorgon...

