This has to be one of the most ridiculous cases of price gouging I've ever heard of and it needs to be stopped immediately. According to KXAN, a couple in Austin, Texas was preparing to go on vacation to Peru and prior to the trip they needed proof of testing negative for Covid-19. The couple did as instructed set up appointments at Austin Emergency Center in Riverside, it's a freestanding private emergency room. While they both tested negative it was the shocking amount they were charged for the Covid tests that almost killed them.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO