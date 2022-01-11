New Date Scheduled For Rochester Man’s Second Murder Trial

Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - A Waseca woman who nearly killed her boyfriend has worked out a plea agreement that will keep her out of prison. Police say the victim coded just after they arrived at the scene. Court records show 35-year-old Tierrah Wells has pleaded guilty to a...
Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - An Owatonna man has pleaded to a 2020 murder. During a court hearing Thursday in Steele County Court, 29-year-old Hassan Hassan pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree assault charges. As part of a plea agreement, another 2nd-degree murder charge was dismissed. Hassan will...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News ) - Rochester will have a mask mandate in effect beginning Sunday. Mayor Kim Norton Saturday signed a Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status. This requirement...
Houston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Houston man faces a felony drug possession charge after he was arrested Wednesday. Houston County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Swedberg said that the sheriff's office along with the Southeast MN Violent Crime Enforcement Team received information on Tuesday from the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police that a UPS package containing approximately 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was intercepted. The package was addressed to 59-year-old Todd Lamore.
Over the last couple of years, it seems that there have been some disappointing and really tragic stories involving police officers right here in Minnesota. Many times in many communities across Minnesota and the US, there are countless untold stories about things law enforcement has done that aren't recognized publically. It might be an officer mowing the lawn of someone who was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, instead of citing a mother for no car seat the officer takes that person to Target to buy one. This is one of those accounts, shared by the Chief of the Detroit Lakes Police Department in northern Minnesota about actions his officers took, and told no one, only to have the chief find out after the fact and really by happenstance, that he even saw it.
The January 5th, an Elko New Market homicide was preceded by an argument over alleged animal abuse, according to the criminal complaint filed in Scott County. 24-year-old Cesar Jeff Cervantes-Montoya of Elko-New Market was charged with 2nd-degree murder in Scott County Court last week after confessing to law enforcement who arrived to investigate a report of an assault.
Mantorville, MN (KROC AM News) - A Kenyon man was hurt Wednesday after crashing a car in Dodge County. The State Patrol says a car driven by 78-year-old Anthony Thompson was on Highway 57 near Mantorville around 7:45 am when the vehicle “went off the road and hit a tree.”
Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - Another man who took part in the chaos and destruction in the Twin Cities that broke out in May 2020 following the death of George Floyd has been sentenced to prison. A federal judge in Minneapolis sentenced 21-year-old Samuel Frey of Brooklyn Park man to...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police say a man was shot and killed in the city’s first homicide of the year. Officers responded at 9:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired in the area and a vehicle that had crashed into parked cars. The victim was found lying in a street and later died at a local hospital. Police said in a release there is "limited information related to who else was involved and what transpired."
Deer River, MN (KROC AM News) - A Winona man was among five people involved in a deadly traffic crash in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says the crash happened around 7:30 Friday morning in rural Itasca County near the town of Deer River. The accident report says a vehicle...
