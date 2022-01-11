Saint Vincent Hospital using new antibody treatment to help covid patients

Saint Vincent Hospital is using a new kind of antibody treatment to help patients battling COVID-19.

For months, local hospitals have used antibody treatments to help patients suffering from covid symptoms.

Now, variants have become resistant to certain treatments, so doctors at Saint Vincent Hospital are using a new drug that is resistant to Omicron.

One doctor says Omicron is present in Erie County and this newer IV treatment is helping patients recover from covid.

“Now we have the Omicron variant which doesn’t seem to respond to the Regeneron product, so we have a new drug called Sotrovimab, which is another monoclonal antibody. We are now in the process of using only Sotrovimab since Omicron is probably 95 percent or more of the cases in this area,” said Nancy Weissbach, Infectious Disease Specialist, Saint Vincent Hospital.

Staff at Saint Vincent will soon administer another kind of antibody to their most vulnerable patients once they receive the product later this month.

