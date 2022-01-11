ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Saint Vincent Hospital using new antibody treatment to help covid patients

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWkpt_0digzkOZ00

Saint Vincent Hospital is using a new kind of antibody treatment to help patients battling COVID-19.

For months, local hospitals have used antibody treatments to help patients suffering from covid symptoms.

Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday

Now, variants have become resistant to certain treatments, so doctors at Saint Vincent Hospital are using a new drug that is resistant to Omicron.

One doctor says Omicron is present in Erie County and this newer IV treatment is helping patients recover from covid.

“Now we have the Omicron variant which doesn’t seem to respond to the Regeneron product, so we have a new drug called Sotrovimab, which is another monoclonal antibody. We are now in the process of using only Sotrovimab since Omicron is probably 95 percent or more of the cases in this area,” said Nancy Weissbach, Infectious Disease Specialist, Saint Vincent Hospital.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Staff at Saint Vincent will soon administer another kind of antibody to their most vulnerable patients once they receive the product later this month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 4

Related
YourErie

Allegheny Health Network to require surgical-type masks within their facilities

Allegheny Health Network is requiring surgical-type N95 or KN95 face masks within all facilities. This applies to all patients, visitors, and care teams. They say that these masks provide the best protection against COVID-19 and its variants. The decision was made following CDC guidance. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County Department of Health reports 618 new cases of COVID-19

The number of COVID19 cases in Erie County continues to rise. The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 618 new cases of COVID-19 on January 15th. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 169 new cases in Crawford County. Warren County is reporting an additional 64 new cases. For news delivered right to you, subscribe […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Health
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Pitt-Titusville following university’s vaccine requirement; campus reaches 100% compliance

The University of Pittsburgh is now enforcing its vaccine mandate that requires all faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a vaccination exemption, otherwise they risk being un-enrolled at the university. The university-wide mandate states that currently enrolled students who are unvaccinated will not be eligible to enroll in the Spring […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Safety Day held at expERIEnce Children’s Museum

The expERIEnce Children’s Museum in Erie hosted a Safety Day for youth groups. The expERIEnce Children’s Museum held the event for kids in youth programs to gain more understanding of topics throughout different exercises. The event centers around the activities that children can do to be better prepared in emergency situations. The event also includes […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saint Vincent Hospital#Antibody#Weather#Omicron#Regeneron#Sotrovimab#Disease Specialist#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Crawford County Fairgrounds to hold free COVID-19 testing

The Crawford County Commissioners announced Wednesday that additional COVID-19 testing will be taking place due to extreme high demand within the county. The Board of Commissioners have secured this additional testing with the assistance of the Governor’s office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. AMI Laboratories will be providing PCR testing at no charge to […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
YourErie

Erie Playhouse postpones upcoming show due to COVID-19 spread

The Erie Playhouse announced Thursday that the upcoming show “tick, tick…BOOM!” will be postponed due to the concerns over the staggering spread of the Omicron variant in the Erie community. The musical by Jonathan Lawson was scheduled to open at the end of the mouth. However, it will be staged later in the spring, with […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Sherman, NY community comes together to help victims of tragic fire

A community is coming together to help the victims of a tragic fire in Chautauqua County. Watson Taylor, 1, died in the fire that leveled his family’s home on West Main Street in Sherman, New York.   Investigators have determined the Wednesday morning fire was accidental and electrical in nature. Watson’s mother and four siblings escaped, […]
SHERMAN, NY
YourErie

Check the status on flights leaving Erie before winter weather approaches

With the bad weather approaching, many flights that will be leaving Erie on January 15th have been canceled. If you plan on traveling by flight, you may want to check with the airport to ensure that your flight is on schedule. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tax form to arrive soon for Pennsylvania residents who claimed unemployment benefits in 2021

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier sent out a reminder on January 14th for all Pennsylvania residents who claimed unemployment benefits in 2021 to monitor their mailboxes and unemployment system notifications for the 1099 form. The 1099 form will allow these residents to properly file their 2021 taxes. “With the arrival […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy