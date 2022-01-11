Empath share new video for “Passing Stranger”

Music can inspire, heal, and connect people from all walks of life. For Brice Danvide, aka TheDropout Spectrum, it saved his life. Through reconnecting with his higher purpose, the artist set out to create music to uplift those going through challenging times. If there’s one word to describe TheDropout Spectrum’s artistry, it’s versatility. Take one listen to his first EP, ZenStellar, and you’ll find a diverse range of instrumentals, flows, and beats that make each song its own otherworldly experience. A lot of that expansive range comes from the artist’s unique background of growing up in West Africa and relocating to Texas, where he was exposed to a variety of different artists and genres. Now, TheDropout Spectrum is here to celebrate diversity, in both thought and sound, to connect with audiences on a global scale.

