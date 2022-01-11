ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empath share new video for “Passing Stranger”

By Treble staff
treblezine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia noise pop group Empath are releasing their new album Visitor on February 11 via Fat Possum. It’s one of our most anticipated albums of winter/spring 2022, and today they’ve given...

www.treblezine.com

