ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

PSL prosecutor Majavu confirms he is already ‘dealing with’ Kaizer Chiefs case

goal.com
 5 days ago

There is importance to know the fate of the Soweto giants who could lose six points in the boardroom or have games replayed. New Premier Soccer League prosecutor Zola Majavu has confirmed he has started dealing with the matter regarding Kaizer Chiefs’ non-fulfilment of league fixtures in December....

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Ghana captain Andre Ayew dismissed Gabon as a "small team" as a controversial late equaliser saw Friday's Africa Cup of Nations clash between the sides finish 1-1 after title contenders Morocco secured their place in the last 16. Ayew's fine early strike had the four-time champions on course to claim their first win in Group C only for Jim Allevinah to blast in a superb 88th-minute equaliser that put Gabon on the brink of the next round but left Ghana's hopes on a knife-edge. The Black Stars were furious that Gabon scored after opting not to return the ball when Ghana put it out of play as midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh went down injured. "It was very small of them, but then that is how it is with small teams," Ayew said.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psl#Premier Soccer League#Kaizer Chiefs#Sowetan Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Khune to return to action after five months

The experienced goalkeeper has been on the sidelines and is yet to feature in a PSL match this season. Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has been voted to start for Warriors FC against Amabutho in the DStv Compact Cup semi-finals. The league has revealed the semi-finals will take place on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

Real Madrid will be chasing their first trophy in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell as coach when they face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, but criticism continues to surround the Spanish federation's decision to stage the tournament in Saudi Arabia. Madrid scraped past Barcelona 3-2 after extra-time in Riyadh on Wednesday before Athletic sprung a surprise by coming from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday. The annual competition, which includes the top two in La Liga from the previous season, as well as the most recent Copa del Rey finalists, is being played in Saudi Arabia until 2029 as part of a deal that earns the Spanish football federation around 30 million euros ($34.2 million) a year. Amnesty International have asked that players wear purple armbands this week in protest against the treatment of women and the LGBTQ community in Saudi Arabia, a request that was ignored in the semi-final matches.
SOCCER
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel admits title race could be over if Chelsea lose to ‘benchmark’ Man City

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea’s Premier League title race could be over if the Blues lose at “benchmark” club Manchester City on Saturday.Chelsea trail Pep Guardiola’s City by 10 points heading into the weekend’s Etihad Stadium clash, with Andreas Christensen the Blues’ latest Covid-19 absentee.Chelsea toppled City 1-0 in Porto in May to win the Champions League but Blues boss Tuchel admitted Guardiola’s men are still the best in the business in England.City have won 11 Premier League matches on the spin, while second-placed Chelsea have only lost once in 15 but have also drawn six matches in that stint.Asked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Chances running out for Kaizer Chiefs keeper Khune

The former Bafana Bafana number one has featured in only match all season – against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-finals. The Compact Cup provides a great platform for Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to show he’s still got what it takes to compete at the top. Khune...
SOCCER
goal.com

How have Liverpool performed without Mohamed Salah?

Salah will not be available for Liverpool's Premier League tie against Brentford due to national team commitments... Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah for a while during January. The Reds superstar is away on national duty as he represents the Egyptian national team in the ongoing African Cup of Nations...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Afcon 2021: VAR a complete joke and killing football – Kerr on Guinea-Bissau’s disallowed goal

The British tactician irked by the video system insisting it should be dropped and the four match officials allowed to do their job. Moroka Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr has claimed the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is killing football in the world after it disallowed a what appeared to be a clean goal scored by Guinea-Bissau in their 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations defeat against Egypt on Saturday.
UEFA
goal.com

'As long as they have VW GTI, they are fine' - Johnson slams PSL players' mentality

The experienced tactician compared South African footballers to Al Ahly players and he explained why there is nobody better than Doctor Khumalo now. Former SuperSport United and AmaZulu FC head coach Cavin Johnson has expressed his disappointment with PSL players' mentality. The 63-year-old local tactician is currently jobless having parted...
SOCCER
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Nigeria deserved to defeat Sudan & Aina was unlucky – Troost-Ekong

The defender gave his assessment of the Super Eagles' match against Burhan Tia's Falcons of Jediane on Saturday. William Troost-Ekong lauded Nigeria’s triumph over Sudan, claiming the Super Eagles deserve to win their Africa Cup of Nations match notwithstanding a "slow first half". Goals from Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon...
SOCCER
goal.com

Mhango's Afcon experience with Malawi is giving Orlando Pirates what they needed

The former Golden Arrows, Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits forward has played only 141 minutes for the Sea Robbers this term. Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango's brace for Malawi against Zimbabwe was good news for the Buccaneers. Joint top goalscorer in the league two seasons back with 16, it's clear...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy