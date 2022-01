Tuesday night was Jim Gardner’s last 11 p.m. weeknight broadcast at WPVI-TV 6abc. While Gardner will continue anchoring the 6 p.m. broadcast until the end of the year, it still felt like the end of an era. There’s something different about the 11 p.m. broadcast. No, I didn’t watch it every night, but when I did, there was a comfort in Jim giving us the bad news, but also good news, before it was time to sleep.

